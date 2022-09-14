The National Society of Leadership and Success Expands Internationally to Create a New Generation of Global Leaders

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) is expanding internationally to bring transformative leadership development to students, starting with two universities in Colombia.



Enrollment at Universidad de Antioquia is already underway, and Universidad del Sinu will begin enrolling students in the coming weeks. Through the NSLS leadership development course, students at both schools will learn vital leadership skills they can carry with them throughout their lives and careers.

In addition to providing world-class leadership development training to students at partner universities, this new course also offers an opportunity for international students to become members of the NSLS.

“Leadership is a skill that should be fostered and developed by students everywhere around the globe. I’m honored to work with educators, local businesses, and the government in Colombia to bring transformative development opportunities to their students,” said Marissa Curry, Executive Director of Program Development at the NSLS.

“Students have the opportunity to build the leadership skills necessary to succeed inside and outside of the classroom and they also have the chance to become fully-inducted NSLS members and join a vast community of leaders building a better world.”

Since 2001, the NSLS has been on a mission to help its members create a roadmap for their futures and provide them the tools to enact positive change in the world.

“Building leaders who make a better world is at the heart of what we do at the NSLS,” said NSLS CEO Neil Khaund. “Partnering with schools in Colombia is our first step toward supporting students all over the world and creating a global community of leaders.”

As the largest accredited leadership honor society in the US, the NSLS has impacted the lives of more than 1.5 million members at over 700 chapters. By partnering with schools in Colombia, the organization has taken its first step toward helping students across the globe realize their goals.

