The researchers of Dakila Research were awarded after scientific studies on the Earth's shape

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brazilian association Dakila Research, represented by its president Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, received in October a congratulatory motion of the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso do Sul (MS) in recognition of the importance of the scientific studies conducted in different areas of knowledge such as mathematics, physics, quantum physics, astronomy and geography. Among the researches, recent discoveries on the shape of the earth are highlighted, emphasizing that it is not spherical but rather flat in the waters and convex on the continents



For the same reasons, DAKILA researchers received, in June, from the Brazilian International Association of Peace Forces (UN), in the Municipality of San Paulo (SP), the Medal of Merit of the Chief Carlos Macedo Adalberto Isola "Heroes of the Six Days War".

According to Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, the commendations received represent a victory not only of the researchers and scientists who participated in the experiments, but of all humanity. "The purpose of our study was to investigate the inconsistencies presented by science in relation to the shape of the Earth and the results reversed the thesis that it is spherical," says Oliveira.

Dakila Research has distinguished itself all over the world after the release of the feature film Convex Earth: The Documentary, available on convexearth.org in 13 languages. The documentary presents studies that demonstrate the convexity of the Earth. Studies that have been done for more than seven years in different parts of the world, and were assisted by government institutions and professionals from various segments of Brazil and other countries as well, such as astronomers, cartographers, geologists, surveyors and civil engineers.

Using state-of-the-art equipment, seven scientific experiments were conducted: geodesic, which consists of measuring two buildings at great distances, both based at sea level; a laser experiment to verify the flatness of the waters; water leveling; optical distortions linked to reflective processes; experiment in a boat on the horizon; gravity experiments and of celestial bodies.

Currently, Dakila researchers are studying the inconsistencies presented by science regarding the Sun and the Moon.

