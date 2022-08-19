Tim Davis Announces Montauk Oceanfront Price Reduction to $16.5M

Amongst a collection of luxurious Hampton homes, this designer beach house capitalizes on its iconic locale and ocean views in the most glorious way

MONTAUK, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal interior designer and architect Thierry Despont is well known for creating luxurious spaces that blend comfort and warm sophistication. So when his clients decided to renovate their oceanfront haven, they called on him to elevate the already lovely home. "Imagine moving into a turnkey oceanfront residence by none other than Thierry Despont, the French architect and interior designer involved with such storied properties as the Carlyle Hotel," asks preeminent listing broker Tim Davis of Corcoran. "Sequestered on nearly 1.5 acres, 180 feet of pristine Atlantic Ocean, this stunning Montauk hideaway awaits its new chapter at the end of a long-gated drive."

"This is one of the most extraordinary houses in the Hamptons, thanks to its incredible location," says Thierry Despont. "With Daryl and Steve, we have completely transformed the original house to be the most unique beach house in the Hamptons. We created a double- height living room with a wooden ceiling reminiscent of the hull of a wooden boat. When you are in the house, you feel on the edge of the world, miles away from the bustle of Manhattan connected to nature."

From the moment you enter this iconic beach house, it's all about the views. The double-height great room with a wall of clerestory windows floods the room and illuminates throughout while allowing one to soak in the water views. Oversized sliding doors open up to an oceanside deck where one can enjoy alfresco living with the beguiling ocean breeze. Every room of the three-bedroom, four-bath estate is strategically placed to enjoy the endless captivating ocean views. Luxurious with understated elegance, the home features custom cabinetry, beautiful wood floors, high-quality finishes, and appliances.

When night calls, the primary suite draws homeowners upstairs to their own secluded wing. The voluminous suite features dual walk-in closets, a spa-esque ensuite with radiant heated floors and onyx surfaces. The private deck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is ideal for soaking in sunsets and sunrises.

Outdoors several decks and covered spaces provide ample space to entertain amongst the lush setting. Cool off in the large heated gunite pool or wander down a private pathway to the beach. A mere minutes from the famous Gurney's resort, premier shopping, fine dining, and world-class golf facilities, this beach house appeals to the most discriminating tastes.

216 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954 is offered at $16,500,000.

For more information and a private showing, please contact:

Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Thomas P. Davis, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson Corcoran Group Real Estate

Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968

T: +1 631.702.9211 or +1 516.356.5736

E: [email protected]

W: www.timdavishamptons.com

To view listing, click here







Related Images











Image 1: Oceanfront





Oceanfront Aerial Drone Image









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment