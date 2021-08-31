TJP Labs Completes Multi-Million Dollar Investment Round to Continue Global Expansion into Modern Oral Nicotine Manufacturing
Completing its corporate restructuring, TJP Labs has secured a multi-million dollar investment from the founders and key members of the early management team of KIK Custom Products, founded in 1993. Under their leadership, KIK Custom Products expanded from a single product manufacturer in one plant north of Toronto, Ontario to a global network with substantial positions in the multi-billion dollar household, pool and automotive categories.
This first of its kind Centre of Excellence in Canada's next-generation buccal nicotine pouch manufacturing will be located in Pickering, Ontario. Spread over a 30,000 sq ft expansive campus, the facility will include world-class, state-of-the-art European G.D S.p.A nicotine pouch manufacturing machinery. The new facility will have high-speed pouch filling and packaging rebuild lines, internal precision x-rays for automated purity control and auto weighing and photography to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety and product efficacy available. Phase 1 is expected to provide TJP Labs the capacity to produce over 36 million pouches per month and Phase 2 should double that capacity. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 2021 and Phase 2 by Q4 2022.
Modern Oral Nicotine is the latest growth category within next-generation nicotine products. Popularly known as nicotine "pouches," these products have harm reduction potential for reducing the disease and death burden from combustible tobacco-related illness globally.
Speaking on the announcement, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said:
"The restructuring process and investment has enabled TJP Labs to optimize our business and strengthen our balance sheet to position us for long-term growth. Our team set out on our mission of engineering harm reduction solutions for a global network of customers seven years ago when my mother passed away from a combustible tobacco-related illness. The launch of this facility sets the foundation of our goal to build a network of international facilities for this rapidly growing category. We are proud that we will be able to provide manufacturing solutions to companies that give adult consumers a less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. Our multiple licenses, including Health Canada site license, FDA FEI, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP and cGMP speak to the rigorous standards that we uphold and look forward to serving companies globally."
About TJP Labs Inc.
TJP Labs is a leading North American full-service, global contract manufacturer of premium quality next-generation nicotine products, specializing in the manufacture of bulk liquids and in modern oral nicotine pouches. Our products are manufactured and packaged in our full cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.
Contacts
David Richmond-Peck - business@tjplabs.com
Website: www.tjplabs.com