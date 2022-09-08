TMA Precision Health and Dante Genomics partner to help children with rare diseases through clinical whole genome sequencing solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced its partnership with TMA Precision Health , a company on a mission to improve the lives of rare disease patients everywhere, offering clinical whole genome sequencing to rare disease patients as the first step in diagnosing and treating disease with more personalized medicine.

“The simple act of providing a whole genome sequence is likely the single most important piece of healthcare for a patient with a rare disease, and no child or family should have to needlessly suffer because they can’t afford it,” said Joshua Resnikoff, CEO and Cofounder of TMA Precision Health. “Our mission is to bring this service to those that need it most. We are thrilled to partner with Dante Genomics to bring the highest quality genomic sequencing and interpretation services to our patients around the globe.”

Dante Genomics will provide 30X whole genome sequencing, clinical interpretation and personalized genomic reports to TMA’s patient network of more than 3.5 million people living with rare diseases for the purposes of diagnosis.

“There are so many people, especially children, suffering from undiagnosed rare diseases around the world, and it is this unmet need that we are working to serve every day,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO and co-founder of Dante Genomics. “We must work to end any diagnostic odyssey for these patients and reduce the time to diagnosis from years to days. Children with a rare disease, in any country, deserve the best clinical care, and TMA Precision Health is at the frontier to bring genomic driven care to the countries with the highest unmet need.”

Dante Genomics will utilize the genomic data related to this partnership to advance internal research related to novel target identification and drug development with the ultimate goal to go beyond diagnosis to treatment of rare disease.

TMA will incorporate the data from this partnership to continue growing the largest rare disease database in the world, with a focus on developing precision medicine solutions for rare patients everywhere.

About TMA Precision Health

TMA Precision Health is on a mission to provide personalized care and health equity for rare disease patients around the world. Our unique access to more than 3.5 million rare disease patients powers our ability to build on-demand comprehensive datasets of paired de-identified medical records and whole genomic sequencing and identify rare patients for clinical trials, giving our pharma partners a competitive edge when researching new insights and developing new treatments for this area of critically unmet need. For more information, please visit tmaprecisionhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

