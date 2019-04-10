TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Implements SteraMist Into Pfizer, Chesterfield, Mo.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQX:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination essentials, announced today that SteraMist® implemented an iHP® Custom Build-In System to a newly constructed Pfizer facility in Chesterfield, MO. TOMI utilizes its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog.



SteraMist is currently being used in multiple Pfizer facilities across the country, demonstrating a strong partnership, and committed to limiting the spread of dangerous pathogens. The Chesterfield facility, at approximately 295,000 square feet, houses their BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences group, a building dedicated to R&D for potential new medicines.

SteraMist systems were installed in four (4) clean room cGMP suites, a total of twenty (20) ceiling-mounted SteraMist applicators connected to dual generator control cabinets, programmed to run one (1) or all applicators simultaneously. The system uses our fifty-five (55) gallon BIT solution drum and includes an E-stop button, custom-programmed HMI with clock times, H 2 O 2 sensing, and PDF compliant result reports. This SteraMist iHP Custom Build-In System will be used on a daily basis to ensure total disinfection/decontamination.

Elissa Shane, TOMI COO, states, “TOMI is excited about our partnership with Pfizer as we continue to expand into their facilities. SteraMist is a perfect fit for pharmaceutical companies with the quick and high efficacy solution that iHP technology offers.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), referred to as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist™ brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

