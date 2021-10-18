Tompkins Robotics tSort Automation Delivers Big Benefits for Kmart Australia
--Best-in-Class Automation Solution Implemented in Less than Five Months--
“The initial challenge was finding a cost-effective solution that improved safety and increased output in our facility to support our growing store network and volume,” said Justin Boyd, Kmart Head of Assets, DC Design and Automation. “Tompkins Robotics’ tSort system offered an optimally aligned solution that we were able to deploy rapidly to sustain our evolving distribution network.”
The award-winning AMR solution, tSort, provides a wealth of benefits for retail replenishment, including:
- Rapid deployment: This allows for faster installation between peak seasons for minimal disruption to Kmart’s operations
- Low capital investment: The tSort solutions cost approximately half the cost of large tilt tray or crossbelt sorters and additional robots
- Scalable & portable: All elements and robots can be easily added, removed or relocated at any time to meet changing demands
- Wide range of capabilities & applications: Kmart has a wide range of products and varying packaging. tSort processes a wide variety of products and packages in many different environments and applications
Tompkins Robotics’ tSort solution was installed, tested and commissioned utilizing mostly remote resources while in the midst of the pandemic, and has successfully supported the operation since its go-live in May 2021. Supporting the reduction in manual handling activities on site, the solution increased production to meet Kmart’s store growth and volume and improved inventory accuracy.
About Kmart
Kmart opened Australia’s first discount department store in Burwood, Victoria in 1969. It was the beginning of a proud Aussie icon that has revolutionized the way Australians and New Zealanders shop. Today, Kmart has more than 240 stores across Australia and New Zealand and is recognized as one of the most profitable discount department stores in Australia. Kmart employs approximately 30,000 team members who mainly work in its retail stores. Kmart’s vision is to provide families with everyday products at the lowest prices.
About Tompkins Robotics
For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.
