Tresata Launches Digital Business Platform to Tackle the $200 Billion Data Usability Opportunity

Built exclusively for data clouds, the Tresata Digital Business Platform (DBP) empowers businesses to liberate their data from current challenges that limit use

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tresata announces the commercial launch of its Digital Business Platform (DBP) , a first-of-its-kind software system that radically simplifies every businesses’ ability to use their data.



DBP was designed to solve one of the toughest challenges facing businesses—delivering usable data that can effectively power digital transformations. This represents one of the biggest opportunities in software, addressing a $200 billion market of businesses that struggle to use all of their data. With 68% of available enterprise data unused today, DBP represents an opportunity for exponential growth by leveraging the exabytes of data in the cloud and putting them to work.

“Tresata presents a paradigm shift in how enterprises achieve, monitor and manage usable data assets. What would previously take enormous time and resources—in addition to heavy manual work by data teams—can now be automated as quickly as a business demands. By connecting data assets across a business, DBP provides users everything there is to know about their customers, processes, and products. The result is the ability to support and manage each of them in a unique way by adding loads of value in a differentiated and personalized way,” said Mike Leone, senior analyst, data platforms, analytics and AI, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

As the first data usability system built exclusively for data clouds, DBP comes with pre-built integrations to internal data warehouses, data mesh architectures, external data sources, and transactional and analytics systems. The platform leverages advanced semantic data integration to make data collected across business systems instantly usable and relatable, freeing the data from its limitations to provide immediate business value. DBP has been shown to dramatically increase speed to market and amplify business value across the digital transformation initiatives a business must implement today.

Having worked with several of the largest companies in the world across multiple industries for the past decade, Tresata believes making data usable and available is key to every organization’s digital transformation. DBP enables every business to create usable data immediately and automatically, to benefit all employees, systems, applications and processes.

“DBP puts the same data intelligence capabilities core to the success of digital vanguards like Google and Tesla into the hands of every organization, allowing them to become data-first organizations as well,” said Abhishek Mehta, CEO, Tresata, “Having usable data to power every decision, product and process will be critical for businesses of all shapes and sizes to not just liberate their data, but also provide much-needed freedom to their people to succeed.”

