TRIO Obtains the Great Place to Work® Certification in Uruguay

-100% of employees consider TRIO Uruguay a great place to work-

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global oncology clinical research organization, announced that its Uruguayan office has been recognized with the Great Place to Work® seal, awarded by the prestigious consulting firm.

For its award, Great Place to Work® requires an organization to meet demanding standards in team development and management, which are assessed by analyzing the level of employee satisfaction. Thus, according to these indicators, 100% of the employees consider that TRIO Uruguay is "a great place to work" and that they are treated fairly. Similarly, 98% of employees take pride in their work while 91% feel that they make a difference in their work and that the leadership team involves them in decisions that impact them.

"We are very happy and proud to have obtained the Great Place To Work® Certification and that 100% of our employees in Uruguay consider that we are an excellent place to work," said Dr. Rodrigo Fresco, Medical Lead and responsible for the office in Uruguay. “The success of TRIO is due largely to the satisfaction and engagement of our employees. We knew we were on the right path but we wanted to put it to the test and today we can say that we are a great place to work.”

About TRIOTRIO advances translational cancer research by introducing innovative and novel targeted therapeutic concepts into the clinical trial setting. With international offices in Edmonton (Canada), Paris (France), Montevideo (Uruguay), TRIO’s global reach is expansive. Our goal as an academic clinical research organization is to find the shortest path to saving lives. Additional information on TRIO can be found by visiting https://www.trioncology.org.

