TrueCommerce Appoints Randy Curran as CEO to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Growth

Veteran technology leader will further align the company to drive increased value for global customers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Randy Curran has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2022.



“We’re incredibly proud of the growth TrueCommerce has experienced,” said Ryan Harper, General Partner for Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) and member of the TrueCommerce Board of Directors. “We’re confident TrueCommerce will accelerate this upward trajectory under Randy’s guidance. He is a proven leader with an extensive background in leading companies into their next stages of growth and operational excellence.”

TrueCommerce's growth is attributed to several factors. With its acquisition of DiCentral, the company doubled its headcount, increased its customer base by 40%, and expanded its presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It also invested in its global platform and product development, experiencing a 24% increase in total connections to its global network year over year and a 25% increase in overall data volume on the TrueCommerce Commerce Network compared to 2020.

Mr. Curran is a long-time technology leader with decades of experience transforming and propelling high-growth, international companies to success. He most recently served as an Operating Partner for WCAS, a leading U.S. private equity firm and majority stakeholder of TrueCommerce. Prior to Welsh Carson, Mr. Curran served as CEO for OHL, Inc. (later purchased by GEODIS), the fourth-largest third-party logistics warehouse (3PL) in the U.S., where he created alignment among the management team and led the enhancement of information systems that serviced customers and employees. Mr. Curran also held CEO roles at ITC^Deltacom, Inc. (now Deltacom), ICG Communications, and Thermadyne Holdings, Inc. He graduated from DePauw University with a B.A. in Economics and has an MBA from Loyola University.

“TrueCommerce is at the forefront of the supply chain technology market, and in a global economy that necessitates reliable, seamless supply chain solutions, the growth opportunities for the company are tremendous,” said Mr. Curran. “I’m honored to join this talented team to drive home the alignment of customer success, implementation, support, and making TrueCommerce a destination employer.”

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

