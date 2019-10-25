TV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.2,913 Million and EBITDA of Ps.464 Million in 3Q19

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today the financial results for the third quarter of 2019.“TV Azteca advances firmly in concrete actions of its transformation process to be an agile and successful company in the immediate future. We continue to generate leading audience content in the industry and expand distribution platforms, which will allow us to successfully diversify our sources of revenue,” commented Benjamin Salinas, CEO of TV Azteca. “This is a complex quarter in its comparison base, due to the extraordinary revenues last year linked to the World Cup, as well as a lower government demand for advertising spaces in the media market, which resulted in a decrease of top line and EBITDA in the period.”Third quarter consolidated resultsNet revenue for the period was Ps.2,913 million, 14% lower than the Ps.3,387 million for the same quarter of last year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.2,449 million, in comparison to Ps.2,406 million for the previous year. As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.464 million, from Ps.980 million a year ago. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 16%, in comparison to 29% a year ago. Operating income was Ps.201 million, in comparison with Ps.666 million for the previous year.The company registered a net income of Ps.194 million, from a net income of Ps.438 million for the same period in 2018. 3Q 20183Q 2019Change Ps.% Net sales$3,387$2,913$(473)-14% EBITDA$980$464$(516)-53% Operating income$666$201$(465)-70% Net result $438$194$(244) -56% Net result per CPO$0.15$0.07$(0.08) -56% Figures in millions of pesos.EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2018 was 2,987 million and as of September 30, 2019 was 2,984 millionNet salesAdvertising sales in Mexico decreased 14%, to Ps.2,755 million, from Ps.3,198 million the previous year, as a result of lower government demand for advertising space — as a result of budget reallocations in the public sector — and from revenues related to the World Cup in Russia last year.During this period, content sales to other countries were Ps.35 million in comparison with Ps.42 million from the previous year. Revenue for the quarter resulted mainly from the commercialization of the shows La Loba in Europe and Al Extremo and Lo que callamos las mujeres in South America, as well as the sale of TV Azteca signals to the rest of the world.Revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras was Ps.25 million, in comparison with Ps.52 million of the previous year.Azteca Comunicaciones Perú reported revenue of Ps.98 million, in comparison to Ps.95 million a year ago. Revenue resulted from telecommunications services and reimbursements from the Peruvian government for maintenance and operation of the fiber optic network.Costs and SG&A ExpensesTotal costs and expenses increased 2% in the quarter as a result of a 1% increase in production, programming, transmission and telecommunications services costs to Ps.2,449 million, from Ps.2,406 million a year ago, and a 4% increase in sales and administrative expenses, to Ps.454 million, compared to Ps.437 million in the previous year.The increase in costs results from efforts to produce higher quality programs, which seek to generate greater revenues in the future.The costs of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú were Ps.94 million, from Ps.117 million a year ago. The lower costs derive from transmission infrastructure rent reduction, operations efficiencies and lower advisory fees.The increase in expenses at TV Azteca reflects higher expenses in services, traveling and advisory fees, partially offset by lower personnel and services expenses this quarter.EBITDA and net resultsEBITDA of the company was Ps.464 million, in comparison to Ps.980 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating profit was Ps.201 million from Ps.666 million a year ago.The most significant variations below EBITDA were the following:A growth of Ps.43 million in interest payments, due to the recognition of interest for leases for the application of IFRS 16 — which was adopted as of 2019 — and for calendar effect on interest payment dates.A foreign exchange loss of Ps.177 million this quarter in comparison to a gain in foreign exchange for Ps.338 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary balance in dollars in the company, along with a depreciation of the peso this quarter, compared with an appreciation a year ago.A benefit in tax provision for Ps.548 million this period, in comparison with a charge of Ps.220 million a year ago. The benefit this quarter derives from the partial release of the deferred tax asset reserve, based on an analysis of the company's tax loss recovery, which considers the financial and fiscal estimate of future results.An increase of Ps.48 million in discontinued operations, as a result of the deconsolidation of the Atlas soccer team in the results of TV Azteca, which was previously announced.TV Azteca registered net income of Ps.194 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of Ps.438 million for the same period a year ago.Cash FlowDuring the period that ended on September 30, 2019, TV Azteca generated net cash flow from operations of Ps.1,769 million, in comparison to Ps.2,018 million of the previous year.Once the flows of investment and financing activities were included, the generation of cash and cash equivalents of the company was Ps.439 million in the period, which contributed to strengthening TV Azteca's balance sheet.Debt As of September 30, 2019, TV Azteca’s outstanding debt was Ps.13,455 million, in comparison to Ps.13,016 million in the previous year.The cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the quarter, summed up at Ps.2,141 million, from Ps.4,897 million a year ago. The reduction resulted from the payment made for the renewal of TV Azteca´s television channel concessions in the fourth quarter of 2018, for Ps.3,940 million –as it was previously detailed– this was partially offset by the making of cash in the period.Net debt of the company as of September 30, 2019 was Ps.11,314 million, in comparison to Ps.8,119 million in the previous year.Nine months resultsNet sales for the first nine months of 2019 were Ps.8,732 million, 14% lower than the Ps.10,164 million for the same period of 2018, as a result of lower advertising investment by the federal government this period, as well as revenues that were related to the Soccer World Cup, one year ago.Total costs and expenses were Ps.7,368 million, a 12% reduction from Ps.8,408 million for the same period of the previous year, as a result of strategies that boost content production efficiencies and the absence of costs related to the transmission of the Soccer World Cup in Russia during this period.TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.1,365 million, compared to Ps.1,756 million for the first nine months of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the nine-months period was 16%. Operating profit was Ps.567 million, from Ps.876 million a year ago. The company reported a net loss of Ps.82 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.538 million for the same period during 2018. 9M 20189M 2019Change Ps.% Net sales$10,164 $8,732 $(1,432)-14% EBITDA$1,756$1,365$(391)-22% Operating profit$876$567$(308)-35% Net result $(539)$(82)$457 85% Net result per CPO$(0.18)$(0.03)$0.15 85% Figures in millions of pesos.EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2018 was 2,987 million and as of September 30, 2019 was 2,984 millionAbout TV AztecaTV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2018 and 2019) Third Quarter of : 2018 2019 Change Net revenuePs3,387 100%Ps2,913 100%Ps(473)-14% Programming, production and transmission costs 1,969 58% 1,995 68% 26 1%Selling and administrative expenses 437 13% 454 16% 16 4%Total costs and expenses 2,406 71% 2,449 84% 43 2% EBITDA 980 29% 464 16% (516)-53% Depreciation and amortization 179 191 13 Other expense -Net 136 72 (64) Operating profit 666 20% 201 7% (465)-70% Equity in income from affiliates (1) (22) (21) Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (297) (340) (43) Other financing expense (61) (65) (4) Interest income 52 39 (13) Exchange loss -Net 338 (177) (515) 32 (542) (575) Income before the following provision 696 21% (364)-12% (1,060) Provision for income tax (220) 548 768 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations 477 185 (292)61% Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (39) 9 48 Net incomePs438 Ps194 Ps(244) Non-controlling share in net profitPs(0) Ps0 Ps0 Controlling share in net profit Ps438 13%Ps194 7%Ps(245)56% TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2018 and 2019 ) Period ended September 30, 2018 2019 Change Net revenuePs10,164 100%Ps8,732 100%Ps(1,432)-14% Programming, production and transmission costs 7,324 72% 6,233 71% (1,091)-15% Selling and administrative expenses 1,084 11% 1,134 13% 50 5% Total costs and expenses 8,408 83% 7,368 84% (1,041)-12% EBITDA 1,756 17% 1,365 16% (391)-22% Depreciation and amortization 550 574 24 Other expense -Net 330 223 (107) Operating profit 876 9% 567 6% (308)-35% Equity in income from affiliates (8) (22) (14) Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (967) (1,016) (49) Other financing expense (148) (134) 13 Interest income 119 96 (23) Exchange Gain -Net 313 (34) (347) (682) (1,088) (405) Income before the following provision 185 2% (542)-6% (727)393% Provision for income tax (719) 620 1,340 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations (534) 78 613 115% Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (5) (160) (155) Net incomePs(539) Ps(82) Ps457 Non-controlling share in net profit Ps(1) Ps0 Ps1 Controlling share in net profit Ps(538)-5%Ps(82)-1%Ps456 85% TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2018 and 2019) At September 30 2018 2019 Change Current assets: Cash and cash equivalentsPs4,897 Ps2,141 Ps(2,756) Accounts receivable 4,080 3,785 (295) Other current assets 4,812 4,145 (667) Total current assets 13,789 10,071 (3,718)-27% Accounts receivable 79 28 (51) Exhibition rights 2,161 2,447 286 Property, plant and equipment-Net 3,558 3,766 208 Television concessions-Net 5,484 9,447 3,963 Other assets 1,631 1,725 94 Deferred income tax asset 1,123 1,663 540 Total long term assets 14,036 19,076 5,040 36% Total assetsPs27,825 Ps29,147 Ps1,322 5% Current liabilities: Short-term debtPs- Ps1,708 Ps1,708 Other current liabilities 5,817 5,032 (785) Total current liabilities 5,817 6,740 923 16% Long-term debt: Securities Certificates 3,958 3,975 17 Long-term debt 9,058 7,772 (1,286) Total long-term debt 13,016 11,747 (1,269)-10% Other long term liabilities: Advertising advances 5,186 7,004 1,818 Deferred income tax 324 534 210 Other long term liabilities 206 456 250 Total other long-term liabilities 5,716 7,994 2,278 40% Total liabilities 24,549 26,481 1,932 8% Total stockholders' equity 3,276 2,666 (610)-19% Total liabilities and equityPs27,825 Ps29,147 Ps1,322 5% TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2018 and 2019) Period ended Septiembre 30, 2018 2019 Operating activities: Cash flow generated before taxes to incomePs1,319 Ps1,606 Accounts receivable 675 1,644 Inventories and performance rights 231 (511) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings (206) (971)Net cash flow from operating activities 2,018 1,769 Investing activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others (357) (138) Net sale of Azteca America assets 830 - Net cash flows from investing activities 473 (138) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 749 - Interest paid (1,111) (1,169) Others (14) (22)Net cash flows from financing activities (376) (1,192) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,114 439 Cash and cash equivalents at begining of year 2,783 1,702 Cash and cash equivalents at end of yearPs4,897 Ps2,141