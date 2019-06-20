TV Azteca Announces Strategic Alliance With Allied Esports and Blackridge Acquisition Corp. to Produce and Broadcast eSports

The company takes a solid step in its robust transformation process, and is at the forefront of a growing market with millions of fans

MEXICO CITY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced that has formed a strategic alliance with Allied Esports —a leading eSports company with a global presence— and Blackridge Acquisition Corp. to create a digital channel for eSports, which will broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Under the agreement, the companies will also build a flagship venue to organize eSports competitions in Mexico —which will promote the foundations of video gaming in our country— and will produce and distribute content related to these activities.

Likewise, the parties will seek to develop talent in eSports in Mexico and Latin America, which will promote the expansion of this industry. On the other hand, through their platforms they will offer online products, subscriptions, games and educational experiences.

The strategic alliance is subject to the parties concluding with a process of due diligence, corporate authorizations and with the legal documentation required for this type of operations.

Mexico represents the second most relevant eSports market in Latin America —which has millions of fans, mostly young adults— and has dynamic growth, with a large number of new users added daily.

TV Azteca considers that eSports represent a forward step in its transformation process, as they generate important synergies through the production and distribution of innovative content of the highest quality that results in strong positioning in markets that boosts prospects for growth and profitability.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

