Tyres On The Drive Offers Customers Dynamic Appointment Self-Scheduling with Descartes

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX ) (TSX: DSG ), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that UK-based mobile tire-fitting company, Tyres on the Drive, now offers delivery appointment self-scheduling online using Descartes’ dynamic appointment scheduling and route planning solution. The offering provides a differentiated customer experience while improving the productivity of Tyres On The Drive’s fleet and technicians.



“To enhance our customers’ experience, we wanted to offer them the ability to self-select their appointment, but base options presented on specific business parameters that enable us to operate as efficiently as possible,” said Ray Fernandez, CEO at Tyres On The Drive. “We deployed Descartes’ solution because of its proven ability to interact with the customer during the buying process to provide optimised, real-time appointment booking.”

Tyres On The Drive offers consumers a mobile tire fitting service at a location and time of their choice, with appointments available seven days a week from 8am – 8pm. The company employs approximately 100 technicians and operates a fleet of 70 vans across the UK, who will carry out approximately 150,000 jobs in 2018. Descartes has helped to replace the company’s largely manual, contact centre based appointment booking process.

As part of Descartes’ Routing, Mobile, and Telematics suite, the appointment booking solution deployed at Tyres On The Drive determines the best delivery options to present to a customer during the buying process. These options are dynamically derived and economically scored based upon multiple variables, such as job location; proximity to other scheduled jobs; estimated job time; order size; and road speeds and other restrictions. The solution’s flexibility allows distributors, retailers and other delivery organisations to offer different appointment window sizes and value-added services. These important features help drive revenue for Tyres On The Drive by providing appointment flexibility and adoption of incremental services.

“Tyres On The Drive is an innovative business and an excellent example of how using real-time optimized appointment booking can help turn the customer experience into a competitive advantage,” said Pól Sweeney, UK Vice President of Sales at Descartes. “We’re able to help our users not only do a better job serving their customers with our solution, but also run their delivery operations more efficiently at the same time.”

About Tyres On The Drive

Tyres On The Drive is a mobile tyre-fitting company that allows customers to book online or over the phone and have new tyres fitted, or punctures repaired, at any suitable location of their choice, whether that's at home, at work or even at the gym! We’re proud to be different: we’ve long believed that the purchase and fitting of tyres doesn’t have to be a drawn out, inconvenient and laborious process where the customer has to fit around the static hours of a garage. Our mobile fitting units make sitting around in a cold garage a thing of the past. Now you can be at home or at a work getting on with the things that are important to you, while our expert technicians deal with your tyre fitting. While tyres are our passion, we know that they’re not necessarily yours, so we try at every stage to remove any pain and replace it with a friendly and knowledgeable service that we know our customers love.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

