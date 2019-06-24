U.S. Army awards Vricon contract for One World Terrain

Vricon to apply its Globe in 3D solution to support military training anywhere in the world

McLean, VA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2019, the U.S. Army, working through the Training and Readiness Accelerator, awarded Vricon an Other Transaction Agreement to build One World Terrain (OWT). One of the key objectives of OWT is to provide an accurate and realistic 3D global terrain that replicates the military’s operational environment. Specifically, OWT is part of the Synthetic Training Environment's Common Synthetic Environment (CSE).



The CSE is the platform enabler of the Synthetic Training Environment that will allow units and soldiers to conduct realistic, multi-echelon collective training anywhere in the world. The Common Synthetic Environment is composed of three foundational capabilities: One World Terrain, Training Management Tool, and Training Simulation Software.



“We are honored that the Army chose the Vricon solution for its One World Terrain capability,” said Eric von Eckartsberg, president and CEO of Vricon’s U.S. government business unit, Vricon Systems LLC. “Because OWT is a pillar of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment, our solution will help the Army to train like it fights and fight like it trains."



The Vricon OWT solution starts with the Globe in 3D commercial foundation data layer to create a geo-specific, high-resolution whole-Earth representation that accurately reflects the complexities of operational environments. The Vricon OWT solution will bridge the gap between future STE training operations and actual operational requirements for GEOINT analysis, mission planning, mission rehearsal, and sensor fusion.



“We see the potential in OWT to spark major innovations for scaling the solution to meet growing demands across the military,” adds vice president Isaac Zaworski. “For the first time in history, the Army will be able to train every soldier in the exact same digital environment that they will have at their disposal when it comes time to deploy into active operations anywhere on the planet.”



The total value of this prototype project, if all phases and options are exercised, is $94,768,900. To learn more about Vricon’s 3D solutions, visit vricon.com.



About Vricon



Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com.





Attachment