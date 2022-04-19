U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Brick-and-Mortar Strategy in the United Kingdom with First Store in the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlets

ELLESMERE PORT, England, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global, sport-inspired fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is opening its first store this April in the United Kingdom, in partnership with its United Kingdom Licensee, Brand Machine Group (BMG). Additional store openings are planned in the United Kingdom for later this year and beyond.

Situated in the McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, the new store will house the latest men's and women's wear collections from the global, sport-inspired brand. Fashion-savvy people of the North-West now can experience one of the world's most celebrated lifestyle brands. Shoppers will also experience the elevated store design concept, set over 2,000 sq. ft., complete with aspirational imagery, the brand's signature stripe detailing, tech-driven touchless pay, and LED screens for streaming photoshoots and some of the world's most exciting polo games. New product deliveries will be arriving at the store weekly, keeping the options fresh for consumers.

The opening celebration includes product giveaways, polo players and influencers, with special guest appearances, including that of commentator and host of CBS Sports and The World of Polo, Karl Ude-Martinez, and much more will mark Opening Day on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Collections from U.S. Polo Assn. represent the heritage of the brand but are told in the most contemporary way. Sport-inspired products range from preppy to collegiate; casual chic mixed with durable, everyday apparel and accessories. U.S. Polo Assn. is worn by players and followers of one of the most exciting and prestigious sports in the world. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is an instantly recognizable lifestyle brand with a multi-billion-dollar global footprint operating across 194 countries. The brand has successfully fused past and present for lovers of classic, timeless, and wearable style. It maintains its unbreakable bond with the USPA and continues to be its official apparel partner.

The iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand is being brought to Cheshire Oaks by the brand's licensing partner, BMG, the United Kingdom-based, global licensing organization, which partners with some of the biggest and most well-known fashion brands in the world.

"After several years in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. to market and sell the brand in the U.K., we are proud to open our first store, this being the first of many U.S. Polo Assn. stores we plan to open throughout the U.K. in the coming years," explains Tom Duncan, Brand Director, BMG. "The Cheshire Oaks store will offer high-quality service and product, at great prices in the best store environment that U.S. Polo Assn. has to offer."

U.S. Polo Assn. has always had a loyal fan base in the U.K. due to the origins of the modern version of the sport dating back to the 1800s. Indian military officers imported the game of polo to Britain in the 1860s, and the first set of formal British rules was created in 1874, many of which are still in existence. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. sponsors some of the most prestigious polo, influencer, and charity events in the U.K., including the illustrious British Gold Cup, Sand Polo, and the Royal Charity Cup.

"We have great history in the U.K. as a sport and as a brand and are eager to expand our brick-and-mortar strategy by opening many stores here in the coming years," J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 194 countries, said of the U.K. expansion strategy. "With our authentic connection to the sport of polo, this U.S. Polo Assn. store has the best elements of our new outlet store design, created to offer consumers more than just shopping, but also an engaging experience."

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

The Brand Machine Group is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports, and outdoor brands across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of expertise, BMG specialises in global licensing and partners with recognised market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Portfolio of brands: Penfield (Owned) Duchamp (owned) Ben Sherman, Elle Junior, Franklin & Marshall, Jack Wills, Juicy Couture, Lyle & Scott, Lee Jeans, Original Penguin, U.S. Polo Assn. (Licensed).

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and BeIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

For further information contact:

Peter Cuthbertson - [email protected] (Press queries)

Gina DiGregorio - [email protected] (Brand queries)

Stacey Kovalsky - [email protected] (U.S. Polo Assn. United States HQ)

Related Images

Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

U.S. Polo Assn.