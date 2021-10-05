U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Fall 2021 Collection from the Colorado Rockies

Iconic, sport-inspired lifestyle brand takes inspiration from the colors of fall and its western locale

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn ., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) , has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Fall Collection for 2021. The brand's global photoshoot took place in the stunning Rocky Mountains of Colorado, known for its cool, crisp air and spectacular landscape that's perfect for this coming season.

On the horizon for U.S. Polo Assn. this fall is an all-American autumn filled with sustainable "denim on denim," sunset golden oranges, brass accents and chevron prints. Images from the iconic photoshoot showcase bright open spaces, mountainous terrain and great style, like remixed plaids and flannels, rich fall colors inspired by nature and subtle western accents.

"Our authentic connection to the sport of polo drives our design decisions for every season, including this, our Fall 2021 Collection," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As we transition to fall with style that is classic U.S. Polo Assn., our creative team was able to perfectly capture the inspiration of the season in this iconic photoshoot in the Colorado Rockies."

U.S. Polo Assn.'s Fall 2021 Collection images showcase models in quaint log cabins and lounging by cozy fireplaces wearing utility prep style, known for its great comfort and practicality. The collection also brings crew neck sweaters, long-sleeve polo shirts and standard chinos, layered in style. On top, it's quilted jackets, puffer vests with jersey hoods, contrast zippers, and lightweight quilting that are perfect for the fall chill.

"An emphasis for us when designing this season's collection was utility clothing that offers comfort and versatility for everyday use," added Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "In addition, the Fall 2021 Collection brings sustainability to the forefront with all-weather, light and dark denim made from recycled water bottles and other apparel made with sustainable yarn and dyes and environmentally responsible practices."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired looks that are elevated each season with high quality, sustainable fabrics, lush colors and seasonal comfort.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 190 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV the world's leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com .

