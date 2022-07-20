U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel Partner of the Cowdray Gold Cup

Both Ladies and Gold Cup Championships Were Hosted at Historic Cowdray Park Polo Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & MIDHURST, England, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), again served as the Official Apparel Partner of the Cowdray Gold Cup. The event was hosted at the historic Cowdray Park Polo Club from June 21 to July 17 and is considered one of the premier polo tournaments in the world. The Gold Cup players included some of the top names in the sport of polo, including 10-goal players Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa.

U.S. Polo Assn. created a Cowdray Park Capsule Collection that was sold exclusively on-site at the event in the merchandise store. The collection included U.S. Polo Assn.'s classic, sport-inspired style embellished with Cowdray colors and emblems featured on quarter-zip hoodies, hats, short-sleeve polos and T-shirts. In collaboration with Brand Machine Group (BMG), U.S. Polo Assn.'s brand partner in the U.K., the brand hosted social media contests, giveaways, and additional contests on-site for event attendees.

U.S. Polo Assn. also served as the Official Apparel Partner for the Ladies Championship, which took place July 4 to July 16 at Cowdray Park Polo Club. The iconic sport-inspired brand provided apparel for staff of both events and promoted both tournaments globally. U.S. Polo Assn. gifted the finalists of both the Gold Cup and Ladies Championships apparel from the brand's newest line, USPA Pro. The USPA Pro line includes performance product for players, designed in collaboration with polo players.

"The historic Cowdray Gold Cup represents the tradition and heritage of the sport of polo, which is a shared distinction for U.S. Polo Assn.," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Cowdray Park Polo Club for this year's events, to further connect with our U.K. consumers and sports fans who love our authentic, sport-inspired brand and the sport of polo."

Inaugurated in 1956 and played on the illustrious Cowdray Estate boasting 16,500 acres, the Cowdray Gold Cup remains one of the most prestigious high-goal awards in the United Kingdom and globally today. Steeped in history and tradition and located in the heart of England, Cowdray Park is recognized as the Home of English Polo with its first competitive polo tournaments dating back to 1910.

"Our partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. has been a significant success for the sport of polo in the U.K., and I look forward to continuing our work together for years to come," said Andrew Swaffield, Chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club. "Our members and spectators were also thrilled that this year's Cowdray Gold Cup featured an exclusive apparel collaboration with U.S. Polo Assn., the Cowdray Park Capsule Collection."

Cowdray Park prides itself on its strong heritage of sporting excellence, welcoming some of the top polo players from around the world. Guests caught the action as VIPs or spectators and enjoy the highest level in the sport of polo while experiencing the English charm of Cowdray Park.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global magazine's 2022 list of "Top Global Licensors." Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content visit globalpolo.com.

About Brand Machine Group-United Kingdom

The Brand Machine Group(BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands, including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specializes in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

