U.S. Polo Assn. Named Sponsor for Duke of Cambridge's Team and Official Apparel Partner of the 2022 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Cup

Tournament Benefited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Official Royal Charities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WINDSOR, England, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in conjunction with its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, Brand Machine Group (BMG), announced it served as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the 2022 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. Held at the impressive Windsor Great Park, Flemish Farm's Guards Polo Club hosted the event on July 6 for the second consecutive year. The Club is one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite high-goal tournaments, such as the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The day included several games featuring His Royal Highness, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who was team captain for the U.S. Polo Assn. Team. The other teams competing in the event included Team Monterosso/Vikings and Team BP Polo. The Duke of Cambridge played extremely well, highlighting his athleticism and teamwork on the field as he led the U.S. Polo Assn. Team to a strong showing on the day.

"It is an honor for The Duke of Cambridge to captain the U.S. Polo Assn. Team and for our brand to be the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the prestigious Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup once again," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

U.S. Polo Assn. designed custom performance jerseys for all participating polo players, umpires, and flaggers. Attendees of the event received handcrafted silk U.S. Polo Assn. scarves, pocket squares, and special event caps. The annual event raised funds and global awareness for several important charities that are supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, including Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, The Forward Trust, The Anna Freud Centre, The Foundling Museum, The Passage, East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH), London's Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, and Family Action.

"Philanthropy is at the heart and soul of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and we are proud to sponsor events that benefit important charitable causes around the world and positively impact the lives of others through the sport of polo," continued Prince. "Supporting high-profile and philanthropic events in the United Kingdom is yet another example of U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection and love for the sport of polo."

Guards Polo Club is considered one of the largest and most important clubs in Europe in terms of memberships and number of grounds. Located within the Great Park at Windsor, the Club celebrates more than six decades of premier polo in the outstanding natural surroundings of Smith's lawn. Founded in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club, with His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as President, the name was changed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969. At Flemish Farms, further into the Great Park at Windsor, Guards Polo Club has 120 stables and two additional polo fields with a spectacular backdrop of Windsor Castle.

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Brand Machine Group-United Kingdom

The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands, including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specializes in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

