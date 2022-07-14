U.S. Polo Assn. Remains One of the Largest Sports Licensors and Climbs to 28th Overall in License Global's Prestigious 'Top Global Licensors'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was ranked once again among the elite, as the 28th overall in License Global magazine's prestigious list of 2022's Top Global Licensors. The multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired brand moved up 10 spots from 38th in 2019 and is one of the largest sport licensors and top apparel licensors. U.S. Polo Assn.'s strong overall ratings come off an outstanding 2021, having achieved $1.8 billion in global retail sales, expanding its footprint to include over 190 countries and ending the year with more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. The brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo is resonating with younger consumers and sports fans around the world.

"On behalf of U.S. Polo Assn., I want to personally thank our global team and strategic partners around the world who have all worked tirelessly to place our sport-inspired brand on License Global magazine's Top Global Licensors list. To once again receive this recognition alongside iconic sport and apparel licensing leaders is an honor," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL. "We have been both strategic and ambitious with digital, retail stores, and international growth plans, amid global challenges from the pandemic, in order to bring the sport-inspired, lifestyle U.S. Polo Assn. brand to millions of consumers and sports fans globally."

License Global's Top Global Licensors list is a Who's Who of licensing titans, derived from an annual study that "accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, and much more."

To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global's editors do their own independent vetting and verification by consulting industry sources, annual reports, and financial documents. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $56.2 billion in retail sales.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global's 2022 list of "Top Global Licensors." Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

