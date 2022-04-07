UNBLOK Uses Blockchain to Revolutionize Incentive-Based App Market Research

With UNBLOK, consumers earn crypto tokens simply by using apps on their phone and providing data to businesses.

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disruption has arrived to traditional app market research programs thanks to UNBLOK: a revolutionary solution that leverages blockchain technology to reward people for simply using their phone.

Traditional incentive-based rewards programs oblige users to scan receipts, watch ads, complete surveys, and carry out other time consuming, tedious tasks. UNBLOK is uniquely different. Users do not have to do anything other than continue enjoying their favorite apps. In the background UNBLOK collects non-identifying analytics data and shares it with businesses, so they can compete in the marketplace.

In return for their participation, users earn crypto tokens that can be exchanged for popular cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and exclusive limited-edition items from social media influencers.

“UNBLOK makes all traditional incentive-based market research programs obsolete,” commented Jorge Checo, CPP, CFE, Founder of UNBLOK, LLC. “It allows users to spend more time doing what they enjoy on their phones, instead of trying to earn rewards points and miles, and getting stressed out about cashing them in before they expire. UNBLOK is a total game-changer for users and businesses.”

More features of the app are - Whenever users wish, they can check their up-to-date crypto token total through a dashboard in the UNBLOK app. They can also see how many crypto tokens they are generating from specific mobile apps, and if desired adjust their usage pattern to boost their earnings.

The UNBLOK app includes a keyboard, with free access to metaverse games, concerts, and avatars. A search engine is in development, which will allow users to search for information created on Android and iOS mobile apps.

Mr. Checo continues, “Now people can earn crypto for using the apps they use everyday. It doesn't matter where they live. It is for everyone.”

About UNBLOK LLCUNBLOK LLC is a global team of technology and marketing professionals whose mission is to revolutionize how usage data is collected and analyzed. With blockchain and cryptocurrency payments, UNBLOK has transformed the Incentive-Based App Market Research business. UNBLOK is an innovative way of generating usage data that uses blockchain technology, both benefiting businesses and customers.

Users can sign-up for early access to UNBLOK by visiting unblokapp.com.

Businesses are invited to contact UNBLOK through the website or (888) 339-0572.