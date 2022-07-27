Valor Econômico and PwC rank CNH Industrial among most innovative companies in Brazil

The country’s leading financial news outlet’s annual ‘Valor InovaçãoBrasil’awardsnamed theCompany as leader in its industry group, and seventh in itsoverall ranking of 150 companies.



London, July 27, 2022

CNH Industrial has once again been recognized as one of Brazil’s most innovative businesses in the annual ‘Valor InovaçãoBrasil’ awards. The accolades were conferred by national financial news authority Valor Econômico, in partnership with Strategy& - the global strategy consulting team at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony on July 26.

The Valor InovaçãoBrasil awards were first launched in 2015. CNH Industrial has been included from the start, progressing further up the leader board each year. This edition sees the Company take first place in its sector category for the third consecutive year. CNH Industrial also moved up to its best position yet in the general ranking, placing seventh out of 150 companies from 23 different industries. Participants are assessed using a model specifically developed for Brazil with qualitative and quantitative indicators that identify the companies which adopt the best innovation practices and policies, make the most meaningful investments in the local market and achieve the most significant results.

“These leading positions reflect the evolution of our work, which goes beyond the equipment and services we offer to our people and internal processes. It highlights our innovative culture, the way we invest in our human capital and our entire value chain, always prioritizing the benefits for our customers,” said Vilmar Fistarol, President, Latin America at CNH Industrial.

Globally, CNH Industrial is strongly committed to being a first mover in innovation for agriculture and construction. This is demonstrated by the Company’s continued investment to strengthen its in-house capabilities, the cutting-edge work taking place at its 30 R&D centers; and a strategic focus on digitalization, precision technologies (including automation and autonomy) and advanced technologies (including electrification and alternative fuels).

Brazil is home to over 20% of the Company’s workforce and four manufacturing sites, all hosting dedicated R&D centers. One of the most recent milestones on its innovation journey in Brazil sees an alliance with Cubo Itaú, Latin America’s foremost hub for technological entrepreneurship. The Company sits on the Agro Vertical committee, focused on fostering engagement with agtech start-ups and key players with different expertise to develop joint projects aimed at promoting new solutions for customers in the region.

