Vanta™ Element Handheld XRF Analyzer Offers Fast Material and Alloy Grade ID at an Affordable Price

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Vanta™ Element X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer offers the essential features that the Vanta series is known for—speed, reliability, ruggedness, connectivity and smartphone-like ease of use—in a cost-effective model. Easy to learn, fast to use and weighing a slim 2.9 lb. (1.32 kg), the Vanta Element analyzer is up to the challenge of all day, high-throughput testing.The Vanta Element analyzer offers speed and ease of use in a variety of testing environments, including scrap recycling and metal manufacturing. Users can obtain clear material and grade ID in seconds and compare alloy grades on the instrument’s screen. With a dual-core processor and powered by Olympus’ proven Axon Technology™, the Vanta Element analyzer has the same stability and resolution as the rest of the Vanta series for rapid sorting and a fast ROI.Built for use in demanding environments, Vanta Element analyzers are IP54 rated for resistance to dust and moisture and constructed to pass a 4-foot drop test (MIL-STD-810G) to help keep you working in case of an accidental drop or impact. For additional protection, a stainless steel faceplate is paired with a thick (50 µm) Kapton® window that can be easily attached and removed for toolless window changes in the field. If you work in hot or cold environments, you can count on the Vanta Element analyzer to perform continuously in temperatures from -10 °C to 45 °C (14 °F to 113 °F).The analyzer’s ruggedness features are paired with optional wireless connectivity—connect to the Olympus Scientific Cloud™ for wireless data sharing and access to convenient fleet management tools, the Olympus mobile app or your network, helping future proof it for Industry 4.0. The analyzer also has an industrial 1 GB microSD™ card for storing results and two USB ports for easy data export. For added flexibility, the Vanta Element analyzer is compatible with accessories including the Vanta field stand, soil foot, probe shield and holster.For more information about the Vanta Element handheld XRF analyzer or any of our other industrial solutions, visit www.olympus-ims.com.About OlympusOlympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. Our Industrial Solutions Business is committed to the safety and betterment of society through the pioneering, development and manufacture of world-leading test and measurement solutions. These solutions are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, automotive and consumer products. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-ims.com.Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.Olympus is a registered trademark, and Vanta, Axon Technology, and the Olympus Scientific Cloud are trademarks of Olympus Corporation.Kapton is a trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aee62e39-53ee-4ba1-b429-5c1317a0da86 Media Contact:

Hilary Banda

781-419-3624

Hilary.Banda@olympus-ossa.comMedia Contact:

