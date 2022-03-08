DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., and BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England | March 08, 2022

The LPGA and LET announced today that Velocity Global , the Official Global Work Platform of both Tours, will sponsor the Velocity Global Impact Award. This honor will celebrate players who have helped to grow the sport of golf and to inspire the next generation of athletes to have a positive impact on the world.

Throughout each season, the LPGA and LET will celebrate players and their efforts in giving back to the world and their local communities off the golf course. Toward the end of each season, the LPGA will produce a list of nominees, and the Velocity Global Impact Award Committee will name three players as finalists for the Velocity Global Impact Award. Each finalist will be featured in a docuseries-style content piece sharing their personal story and impact on the game. The winner will be determined through a combination of a fan vote and voting by the committee. The winner will be announced annually on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“The Velocity Global Impact Award provides a new avenue to not only recognize the overwhelming contributions made by female golfers in advancing the game but also offers us the opportunity to celebrate the significant positive impacts they make in their communities at home and around the world,” said Sarah Fern, Chief People Officer at Velocity Global. “We are thrilled to partner with LPGA and LET to highlight the many amazing women in professional golf who truly personify greatness in sport.”

The award criteria are based on the five values that drive the work of Velocity Global.

Nominees will be judged by how well they demonstrate:

Velocity – Swiftly assisting in the growth of the game at the youth or amateur level Integrity – Personifying honesty and transparency, serving as a role model to others

Be Bold – Willing to forge new paths to create a better future

Empowerment – Empowering others through words and actions to have an impact in their own communities

Service – Contributing to their communities through their actions

“The LPGA Tour and LET feature the world’s best female golfers from more than 60 countries. Through their unique platform and talent, players have the opportunity to impact and inspire people in various communities around the globe,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “We are grateful to Velocity Global for recognizing the impact our players have and for creating this award to highlight and celebrate their commitment to giving back. We are very fortunate to have so many players who value service and to have partners who share our vision to change the world through golf.”

The Velocity Global Impact Award Committee comprises seven women of diverse backgrounds, all of whom are dedicated to advancing opportunities for women both professionally and athletically:

Sarah Fern, Chief People Officer at Velocity Global

Erin Hamrick, Partner at Sterling James and board member of the LPGA Foundation

Nancy Lopez, 48-time LPGA Tour winner and member of the World Golf Hall of

Fame

Nzinga Shaw, President of TurnkeyZRG

Lisa Stevens, Chief People Officer and Head of Global Human Capital Solutions at

Aon

Reiko Takekawa, journalist for Kyodo News

Ali Whitaker, broadcaster for the LPGA Tour, LET and DP World Tour

LPGA Tour and LET Members are eligible to receive the Velocity Global Impact Award. The winner will receive $100,000 as well as a $100,000 donation to her charity/cause of choice. The other two finalists will each receive $25,000.

In January, Velocity Global became the Official Global Work Platform of the LPGA and

Ladies European Tour (LET) in a multi-year agreement. Velocity Global will work with the LPGA Tour and LET to highlight the global impact of their players, representing more than 60 countries, through enhanced storytelling opportunities and player recognition. As an Official Partner of the LPGA’s Women’s Network, Velocity Global will utilize the LPGA platform to highlight these initiatives focused on women’s leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion through additional programming.

Velocity Global furthered its support of the women’s game with the announcement that LPGA Tour players Lexi Thompson and Albane Valenzuela joined six-time PGA TOUR champion Billy Horschel and four-time APGA Tour champion Kevin Hall as its global golf brand ambassadors.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work Platform™ simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide. More than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal . com .

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history.

The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the LET

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf. At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud, and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example. Our diverse and multicultural membership of 316 professional golfers represents as many as 36 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2022 marks the 44th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the third edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 31 events in 21 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €24.5 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to give players an opportunity to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf. Ladieseuropeantour.com #RaiseOurGame

