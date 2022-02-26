Versatil Entertainment Will Give Away Concert Tickets

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versatile Entertainment is a show firm that has established itself in the world of music entertainment for more than a decade, giving fans the best concerts internationally, positioning itself as a leader in the Hispanic music entertainment industry since its founding in 2009 by Bruno Chávez.



Concerts by high-end artists such as Marco Antonio Solís, Los Rieleros del Norte, Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Hurricanes del Norte and the Conjunto Primavera have been some of the presentations organized by our firm.

Currently, "Versátil Entertainment" is promoting highly prestigious shows. Filling coliseums and stadiums. The events have been held in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru.

Versatil Entertainment team of professionals are leaders on the organization, logistics in every show. Versatil Team extensive experience delivers indisputable success in every event. The sound, the dancers, the light show, everything that a high-level concert requires comes from the hand of Versatile Entertainment. Always focused on the quality and safety, exceeding the expectations of both the public and the artists.

This time, we are raffling tickets for those who register on the website. Anyone can be the next winner to attend one of our presentations for free and with the possibility to win a backstage VIP Pass.

Norteño music and its greatest exponents, such as Mexican, Latin American artists, have guaranteed success in all concerts thanks to the advertising strategies of Versatil Entertainment.

With a long successful history with hundreds of concerts and more than 1,000,000 tickets sold, they have proven that Versatil Entertainment can move the masses.

Boosting Talent

Versatil Entertainment promotes talent and all those talented emerging artists who want to be recognized nationally and internationally. In addition, the Versatil Entertainment marketing team works on promotions and communication campaigns, organizing tours, press conferences, inclusion in networks and everything necessary to assist them on their careers.

The objective without a doubt is to expose in all media strategies and identify objectives for audiences that are opportune.

Versatil Entertainment manages everything related to permits in the different areas. They will be in charge of putting on a high-quality show so that spectators can enjoy a good musical repertoire with their favorite artists in facilities capable of safely housing thousands of people.

The dates for the concert of "Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Marco Antonio Solís, Los Rieleros del Norte" have already been published on the official website of Versatil Entertainment.

Sign up on your Social Networks to Win Tickets.

Web:

https://versatilevents.com/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/VersatilConcerts/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/versatilconcerts/

Contact: [email protected]

