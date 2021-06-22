Via Licensing Launches MPEG-H 3D Audio Licensing Program

Leading Innovators Join Industry’s MPEG-H 3D Audio Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced the MPEG-H 3D Audio patent pool with eight participating members. These initial participants include Dolby, ETRI, Fraunhofer, Orange, Royal Philips, Sony Group Corp., VoiceAge, and WILUS. The new pool enables innovators and implementors to license MPEG-H 3D Audio standard essential patents under fair and reasonable terms.

“Via’s new MPEG-H 3D Audio licensing platform brings innovators and implementors together to streamline adoption of this highly advanced audio technology,” said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. “This new audio patent pool leverages Via’s extensive experience managing one of the industry’s most successful pools, and also demonstrates our continued commitment to develop licensing solutions that benefit the entire community.”

The international standard MPEG-H 3D Audio brings the next level of entertainment to the user. Creatives and content providers get a completely new set of tools that enables them to create an innovative and immersive experience. It is also the first time the audio can be adapted to the individual needs of each user. Another important feature of MPEG-H 3D Audio is its high level of accessibility, which is essential for offering an enhanced experience to the visually and hearing-impaired audience.

Already adopted by major broadcast and streaming application standards, MPEG-H 3D Audio is available on millions of devices today. Via’s new licensing program now provides implementors with easier access to the essential MPEG-H 3D Audio patents for their products.

