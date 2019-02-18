VideoShip launches iNet.Live with the Latin American News Alliance

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa tech firm VideoShip Enterprises Ltd., a global leader in advanced video workflow, distribution and archiving services for the broadcast, film and cable industries, has launched their iNet.Live technology with the Latin American News Alliance (AIL) www.ailnews.tv .



INet.Live is a cost effective, turnkey solution for the real-time exchange of broadcast-quality live feeds amongst television organizations worldwide, empowering networks large and small to diversify their content and engage broader audiences.

Tom Grimes, CEO of VideoShip, states, “We are very pleased that after intensive field testing, the AIL has contracted VideoShip to provide live news exchange amongst their twenty-two-member countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. We view this as validation that iNet.Live is now at the forefront of the broadcast industry’s technology offerings, providing mission critical services with a standard of quality, reliability, and accessibility in terms of cost that has never before been available.”

Juan Carlos Isaza Montejo, director of AIL, states, “After evaluating many options, we found the iNet.Live service best suited to the difficult task of operating across multiple diverse networks to provide reliable live feed exchange amongst our members, as well as with our associate networks in the US and Europe. We are proud of the fact that our live news exchange network is the first of its kind in South America and the Caribbean.”

Tom Grimes added, “We look forward to continue working with the AIL and its member stations on this important undertaking. By leveraging new technologies and continuing to expand our infrastructure, VideoShip will enable organizations to transition their contribution feeds from expensive satellite or leased line networks to bundled broadband Internet connectivity.”

About VideoShip

VideoShip, established in 2004, is an international company headquartered in Ottawa and with operations in Pensacola, Singapore and Dublin. The company has a strong technology background and track record of innovation in the development of video solutions for the broadcast, film and cable industries. Their core service offerings include video aggregation, workflow and distribution, and they operate a Global Content Delivery Network optimized for both live and file-based video exchange. VideoShip also provides system integration and transcoding services, with dynamic optimization of existing network infrastructure that includes hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks. Some of VideoShip’s prestigious clients include NBC News, Raycom Media, CNN, Cox Media, CBS, Comcast and Telemundo.

About AIL

The AIL was formed in 2005 and is currently composed of 22 private television networks in Latin America and the Caribbean. The alliance facilitates the smooth integration of both the technical and qualified staff resources of all its participants. Throughout its existence the AIL has been a source of support for the production and coverage of major international events in the fields of politics, culture, sports and entertainment. The AIL has its headquarters in Bogota, Colombia and is led by the TV network Caracol Television.

