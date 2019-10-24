Virgin Pulse Accelerates Global Innovation; Delivers Immersive and Adaptive Wellbeing Experiences to Engage Members Around the World

Company Deepens Global Wellbeing Offering with Coaching, Enhanced HRA and Rewards, Integrated EAP, Expanded Currency and Fulfilment Options; Announces Virgin Pulse GO, a Turnkey Global EventPROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of health and wellbeing software, services and solutions, today announced that it has significantly expanded and enhanced its global capabilities to support members in more than 190 countries.Recent advances underscoring Virgin Pulse’s global leadership include the company’s strategic partnership with Workplace Options, the world’s largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Through this partnership, Virgin Pulse members can engage in wellness and lifestyle improvement coaching, including weight management, nutrition, tobacco cessation, physical activity, and stress management, in local languages in every country Virgin Pulse serves. Clients will also have access to an integrated, multilingual Employee Assistance Program (EAP), allowing them to further localize the wellbeing experience for their global employees. The Virgin Pulse and Workplace Options partnership, the first of its kind in the employee wellbeing market, ensures that members around the world have 24/7 access to the digital tools and human support they need to build healthy habits and lifestyles.“Virgin Pulse is driving this globalization to help organizations all over the world engage their populations in health and wellbeing, every day,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “We have members in nearly every country in the world. Our ability to engage them in their language and in culturally relevant ways, is the key to helping them build and sustain healthy lifestyles and prevent chronic conditions. At Virgin Pulse, we have been intentional in designing a health and wellbeing platform and experience that is purpose-built to engage people. In fact, we are proud to report that today, nearly seventy percent of our members engage with the Virgin Pulse platform at least 21 days every month. That level of engagement is life changing for our members and game changing for our industry.”Enhanced Country-Specific ExperiencesIn addition to its global partnership with Workplace Options, Virgin Pulse has launched several global innovations including a Global Health Risk Assessment (HRA) with NCQA-certified content, and Virgin Pulse JourneysTM, a globally relevant behavior change framework that encourages members to build healthier habits, one small step at a time. The company has enhanced its global rewards structure, adding support for additional currencies and the ability for clients to launch country-specific stores with locally relevant merchandise. Expanded fulfillment options are also available through Virgin Pulse’s partnerships with OC Tanner and Tango gift cards. These enhancements, together with in-region support and platform availability in 20 languages, make it easy for Virgin Pulse clients to tailor wellbeing experiences to specific regions, populations and cultures.Global Content, Language Expansion and Partners As part it its recent content expansion, Virgin Pulse introduced new topics globally, including diversity and sustainability, for clients looking to increase literacy in broader workplace wellbeing areas. This content is available to all clients, out-of-the-box, in 20 languages. To further customize the wellbeing experience for specific populations, clients have the ability to author regional and country-specific content, daily cards and habits. They can also easily integrate content from their local partners as well as Virgin Pulse’s partners. As Virgin Pulse continues to grow its global partner ecosystem, clients will have the ability to integrate programs and solutions from a range of wellbeing providers including Kaia Health, Lifespeak, Allen Carr, GymPass, and more.Bolstering its ongoing commitment to global innovation, Virgin Pulse continues to invest heavily in language support. With the recent additions of Thai and Dutch, the Virgin Pulse platform is now available in 20 languages, with Arabic planned for 2020.Virgin Pulse GOFor global organizations, particularly those looking for a solution that can be rolled out quickly, Virgin Pulse has recently announced Virgin Pulse GO. This new, turnkey solution is designed to help organizations around the world build cultures of health in the workplace by offering employees a holistic, personalized wellbeing experience that supports physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing.Also available in 20 languages, Virgin Pulse GO is a biannual event that includes a pre- and post-event health assessment, a 9-week intra-company challenge, as well as the ability to launch individual, peer-to-peer challenges and healthy habit challenges. Digital coaching across 30 topics, including smoking cessation and financial wellbeing, is also available through Virgin Pulse JourneysTM. An ideal entry point for companies looking to jump-start wellbeing within their organizations, Virgin Pulse GO provides a seamless path to Virgin Pulse’s broader health, wellbeing and continuous engagement offerings.Virgin Pulse GO will launch in May 2020. For additional information, please visit Virgin Pulse GOGlobal Data Security and PrivacyVirgin Pulse continues to set the standard and lead the wellbeing market in ensuring the data privacy and security of its members around the world. While many companies claim to be GDPR-ready, Virgin Pulse is committed to maintaining full compliance with all aspects of EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and has recently become the only wellbeing provider to earn APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system and the APEC Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) certification.About Virgin PulseVirgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Founded as part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company is focused on engaging users every day in building and sustaining healthy lifestyles and driving measurable outcomes for employees, employers and health plans. Virgin Pulse is fusing high-tech with high-touch to deliver the industry’s only integrated digital platform with benefits navigation, claims analysis and live coaching to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle — from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to condition management support and closing gaps in care. To learn more, visit Virgin Pulse and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.Media Contact:Press@virginpulse.com