Virtusa Named a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group in Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix™

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it was named a Major Contender in the 2019 Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ by Everest Group. Virtusa was also named a Star Performer based on demonstrating the most improvement over time among the 23 IT service organizations assessed. Virtusa’s position was evaluated on two fronts: market impact that includes market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered; and vision and capability that includes vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.“Virtusa’s Life Sciences practice harnesses our intense industry expertise and digital innovation engineering to ultimately improve patient outcomes and lower costs,” said Anthony Lange, SVP, Life Sciences, Virtusa. “With our vLife™ Platform, researchers can combine multiple data sources with pre-built APIs, AI, and machine learning models to uncover hidden trends that can lead to new treatment strategies and cures for a range of illnesses.”Virtusa's vLife™ Platform is a cloud-based, data-driven platform that accelerates the pace of innovation and streamlines operations in the life sciences industry. It includes a large clinical data lake with APIs, microservices, pre-built AI and machine learning models, visualization, and predictive tools available for client subscription. The data includes over one billion rows of public, synthetic, or acquired data from electronic health records, claims, clinical trials, government agencies, human genomes, and images. vLife™ also includes pre-built solutions and device simulators for deep analyses and predictions to map patient journeys and disease progression.Virtusa recently announced a collaboration that uses AI and machine learning techniques to advance medical research. The research will leverage the vLife™ Platform and initially focus on finding the best treatment and management strategies for subarachnoid hemorrhage and diabetes based on health care data and computer simulations.Other areas Virtusa supports its clients through digital services innovation in the life sciences industry include:Simulated electronic health record datasets used by researchers to improve the health of patients with diabetes, metabolic disease, and poor nutrition.IoT data aggregation and analytics platform integration into a wearable SmartBelt for real-time monitoring of worker safety and productivity data.AI-enabled, hand-held ultrasound emergency diagnostics device designed to remotely diagnose and administer telemedicine solutions to remote points, including ambulances, battlefields, and medical facilities, across the world.Microservices-based specimen tracking application engineered to digitally track specimens dispatched from the operating room to the laboratory.To learn more about Virtusa and Life Sciences, please visit: virtusa.com/industry/life-sciences/About Virtusa CorporationVirtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.© 2019 Virtusa Corporation. All rights reserved.Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.Contact: Ron Favali Conversion Marketingron@conversionam.com727-512-4490