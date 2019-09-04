Virtusa Wins Three Gold Stevie® Awards in 2019 International Business Awards®

Virtusa Recognized for Leadership in Financial Services, Life Sciences and DevOps

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, was named the winner of Gold Stevie® Awards in three categories in The 16th Annual International Business Awards® today.The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.The three Virtusa winning nominations include:Redefining the Banking and Financial Services Business Models: Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform is a Game Changer in Attacking the Digital Disruption Journey in the Platform as a Service category. The platform is a cloud-based, gamified sandbox environment that enables ideation, building and publishing of applications. Comments from the judges included: “Banking and Financial Services need to innovate to compete with Fintechs. This solution is a great concept.”Virtusa's AIRIS DevOps solution in the DevOps Solution Category. AIRIS is an intelligent requirement capturing platform. Comments from the judges included: “Smart requirement capture platform intended to overcome the difficulties of standard requirement collection techniques allowing a full and precise derivative of the present state of business process workflow. Under various functional criteria, the framework can be configured to assess various instruments that align with use cases and provide a comparative suitability rating.”Virtusa’s vLife™ platform in the Best New Product or Service of the Year - Health & Pharmaceuticals - Product category. vLife™ is a ready-to-use collaborative platform, built on a large clinical data lake that models disease progression or population-level risk categorization. Comments from the judges included: “Unifying Data, AI, IOT is definitely attractive to a lot of legacy enterprises. Virtusa is hitting on the key pain points in the healthcare market.”“Virtusa excels in paring deep industry and technology expertise to digitally transform the customer experience,” said Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and CEO, Virtusa. “Our gold-winning entries in the International Business Awards validate this strategy.”“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”Learn more about Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform here: virtusa.com/solution/open-banking/open-innovation-platform/ Learn more about Virtusa’s AIRIS- DevOp solution here: eraplatform.virtusa.com/tools/airis/Learn more about Virtusa’s vLife™ platform here: virtusa.com/vlifeAbout Virtusa CorporationVirtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries. Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.