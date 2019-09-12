Vista Global Brings Fastest In-Flight Connectivity to Private Aviation

Revolutionary LuxStream connectivity service will be available across the Vista Global worldwide fleet of 116 aircraftGame-changing development for Vista Global Members’ in-flight experienceUnprecedented 25 megabits per second across the US; 15 megabits per second globallyAs the launch partner, Vista Global is further driving innovative technology in the private aviation industryDUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Global, the group simplifying private aviation, announces a revolutionary technology partnership with Collins Aerospace Systems that will provide private aviation customers with the fastest broadband speeds available. This is a further demonstration of Vista Global bringing the latest and most innovative technology to market and driving radical technological change across the private aviation industry.The ground-breaking agreement will see LuxStream connectivity services fitted across Vista Global’s fleet of 116 owned aircraft, including both the VistaJet and XO brands, offering customers unrivaled digital connectivity. LuxStream will be integrated first across the 36 Global business jets operating under the VistaJet brand.Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista Global, commented:“LuxStream marks Vista Global’s latest move to disrupt and drive forward the aviation industry. The service will completely revolutionize what it means to stay connected with the outside world during a flight, providing our customers with a level of broadband speed that matches the connectivity they expect on land. LuxStream’s unrivalled speed puts the power of connection in our Members’ hands, ensuring a seamless and smooth continuation of their business and family life whilst in the air, staying one step ahead of today’s world.”The LuxStream system will offer future and existing VistaJet and XO Members unparalleled digital connectivity services whilst in-flight and allow them and their guests:24/7 digital connectivity in-flight with the ability for simultaneous streaming of ultra HD content and access to their full-suite of connected devices;A unique service offering the highest in-flight bandwidth available; up to 25 Mbps in the United States and 15 Mbps globally.Vista Global has had a long and trusted relationship with Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technology Corporation, a leader in airborne connectivity solutions, and Vista Global Members will benefit from the full experience that Collins brings with their renowned service and support network. The LuxStream network is operated by SES, the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), with a proven-track record of investment in pioneering satellites and related technology.This is the latest milestone in a busy 12 months for Vista Global, in which the Group has achieved a number of industry defining milestones including the launch of XO, the global private aviation marketplace, following the major acquisitions of JetSmarter, an industry-disrupting technology platform, and XOJET, the leading On Demand business aviation company in the US.About Vista GlobalVista Global Holding provides worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology. The group’s mission is to lead the change to provide customers with the most advanced flying services and the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation customer, through its VistaJet and XO branded services.More Vista Global information and news at vistaglobal.com About VistaJetVistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Customers can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry’s first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding – the world leader in business flight solutions, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com About XOXO is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the trusted operational and customer-centric expertise of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology originally developed by JetSmarter.All private aviation customers can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members can also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access, and receive 24/7 assistance from XO’s Aviation Advisors.More XO information and news at flyxo.comAbout XOJETXOJET is a leading US based FAA licensed Part 135 carrier operating more than 40 business jets and runs through its direct subsidiaries one of the biggest exclusive corporate shuttle networks in the US with more than 200,000 annual passengers. XOJET Aviation LLC is majority controlled by US Investors with Vista Global holding a non-controlling minority interest. About Collins AerospaceCollins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.comAbout United Technologies CorporationUnited Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.About SESSES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: ses.comContactsVista Global press@vistaglobal.comPhotos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/309bf25a-b16c-4665-bc34-a38caa662f44https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a2ce285-ddcb-469e-bfdb-0665acbf6d59https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0aac9ca-fc58-42d7-95e9-803c929546f4