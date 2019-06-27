Vista Global Presents XO, the Global Private Aviation Marketplace

The beginning of a new world, with instant booking and worldwide access for all On Demand customers;



Demonstrating the speed of change the Vista Global group is bringing to the industry;

Customers will be able to choose the best digital membership option, request a flight, or book a seat – instantly.

DUBAI, UAE, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Global, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr, announces the creation of XO, the global digital marketplace for private aviation.

The launch of XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, marks the beginning of a new world for all private aviation customers. Built by combining the trusted operational and customer-centric expertise of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology originally developed by JetSmarter, the new brand will provide elevated services for On Demand private jet travel.

Whereas in the past, business aviation customers would have to navigate the complex industry with no centralized platform, they will now be able to fly anytime, anywhere, at a moment’s notice through the XO app or online. As demand moves towards digital solutions, customers will be able to:

Choose the best membership option to serve their travel needs – from occasional flyers to those traveling more regularly, XO offers more flexibility than ever before.

Request a flight through XO’s advanced private aviation platform – providing On Demand charter access to over 1,500 private jets globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

Book a seat on existing shared flights around the world.

Enjoy a seamless experience with a dedicated Aviation Advisor who works diligently on their behalf.

Existing XOJET and JetSmarter Members will have access to Vista Global’s worldwide operational excellence and the option to switch to enhanced membership benefits, including additional rewards for loyal customers.

The launch of the new marketplace demonstrates the speed of change and comprehensive range of solutions that Vista Global is bringing to the business aviation market. With VistaJet and XO, the group is able to serve the entire spectrum of business aviation consumers.

Vista Global’s Founder and Chairman, Thomas Flohr, said: “In the first month after closing our acquisition of JetSmarter for its innovative technology, we have worked relentlessly to establish a new company, a new brand and new products to fulfill our vision to serve every single customer in the business aviation market. XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, is well equipped to address the $11B per year global market of On Demand business aviation, as well as the new market of customers moving up from First and Business class. We are ready to go live and introduce our suite of XO solutions to the market.”

Vista Global was founded in 2018 to become a worldwide leading provider of asset-light solutions in private aviation. In 2018 alone, Vista Global arranged for 115,000 passengers to fly on over 70,000 flights on a fleet of 116 owned aircraft and its partners’ network. Vista Global aircraft will also be available on the XO platform, with the global fleet operated by VistaJet Ltd and the U.S. fleet by its partner operators, including XOJET Aviation, allowing the group to maximize utilization and provide higher value to customers compared to traditional full and fractional ownership costs.

About XO, powered by JetSmarter technology



XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the trusted operational and customer-centric expertise of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology originally developed by JetSmarter.



All private aviation customers can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members can also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access, and receive 24/7 assistance from XO’s Aviation Advisors.



XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, is part of Vista Global Holding, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr to become the worldwide leading provider in business flight services. Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of brands offering asset-light flying solutions to serve every private aviation customer.

For more information, visit flyXO.com

About Vista Global Holding

Vista Global Holding provides worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology.



The group’s mission is to lead the change to provide customers with the most advanced flying services and the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation customer, through its VistaJet and XO branded services.



Vista Global does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista Global group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista Global Holding holds a non-controlling minority stake in XOJET Aviation LLC.

For more information, visit vistaglobal.com

