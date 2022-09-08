Vista introduces new Memberships

VISTA CONTINUES TO SIMPLIFYPRIVATE AVIATION WITH NEW MEMBERSHIPSOLUTIONS TO MEET ACCELERATINGCLIENT DEMAND

Introducing the new VistaJetVJ25and astreamlinedXO Membership

New York, September 8, 2022: Vista Global Holding (Vista), the world’s largest On Demand provider, announces its new product lineup, streamlining its global subscription offerings across its market leading VistaJet and XO brands.

As Vista registered a 43% year-on-year growth of its Member base during H1 2022, responding to the evolving client needs remains a focused priority across the Group. Over the last six months, Vista has seen a pivot in the demographic of clients, with younger Members joining and a faster turnaround in contract sign-ups as clients look for an effective, global Membership solution to fly immediately. Evolving its portfolio of Membership options ensures every private aviation client can find a simple, flexible and secure solution for their flying needs.

The new Memberships are:

VistaJet VJ25 — VistaJet’s new agile membership for high-quality, low-frequency travel;

The XO Membership — XO’s new streamlined and innovative all-access deposit membership.

Thomas Flohr, Vista’s Founder and Chairman said:“The evolution and simplification of our offering reaffirmsVista’s commitment to offering a full suite of flexible solutions for all Members across VistaJet and XO. We have listened to our clients to understand their rapidly changing needs and we have optimized our Membership structure accordingly.

The VJ25 membership is ideal for anyone looking for the iconic VistaJet service with minimum commitment, while the streamlined XO Membership delivers the most advanced digital service with instantly bookable flights. We believe that these new flexible products will allow even more Members to enjoyour services on the renowned Vista Members’ fleet of over 350 aircraft—to provide the most innovative and advanced flying solutions at the very best value to every client around the world.”

VJ25

VistaJet’s VJ25 membership is a new agile three-year private flight subscription designed for the more flexible flier traveling 25 to 49 hours per year. VJ25 Members will enjoy:

Access to the Vista Members’ fleet of over 350 aircraft globally;

Guaranteed availability on the largest global range fleet available On Demand, including the game-changing Bombardier Global 7500 to fly 17 hours non-stop;

The renowned VistaJet service – from fully enabled business suites to relaxing family spaces, served by Cabin Hosts trained by the British Butler Institute, MedAire, Norland College and Wine & Spirit Education Trust, etc;

Private dining created by some of the world’s most renowned chefs and restaurants;

An aircraft at a fixed rate on every guaranteed day;

Dynamic rate options on 40 high demand days;

Invitations to a selection of VistaJet’s Private World events and benefits through our worldwide partners' network.





XO Membership

XO is simplifying its Deposit Membership structure by replacing its tiered solutions with a new, single-level XO Membership. This will provide valued Members and clients with an even more streamlined way of organizing their travel.

The XO Membership is the only private aviation solution to book private flights and seats instantly. With a $100,000 fully refundable minimum deposit, no black-out days or expiration, and dynamically priced, it is genuinely the most efficient, accessible, and transparent option in private aviation. The new XO Membership offers the following benefits:

Access to 2,450 aircraft, including the Vista Members’ fleet when available;

No booking fees;

Fly immediately after signing up;

Access to special offers, from hospitality to events and incredible experiences.

As Vista continues to invest heavily to provide all its Members with the most comprehensive portfolio of private aviation solutions and a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft, the Group will be sunsetting the Jet Edge Reserve membership. Current Reserve Members will enjoy the same familiar service as they keep enjoying flights with funds on their account.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; and cutting-edge technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista”) does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista holds non-controlling minority stakes in XOJET Aviation, GMJ Air Shuttle, JetSelect, Western Air Charter, Red Wing Aviation and Talon Air.

