VistaJet Advances Business Aviation Flight Safety With Integration of Advanced Flight Risk Assessment System

Safety and security always at the core of all operations, now with real time data-led analysis

Osprey’s breakthrough Flight Risk Assessment system will integrate with VistaJet’s proprietary flight operations software



The system will deliver instantaneous and intuitive risk assessments for every flight

VistaJet is the first operator to receive the EBAA Diamond Safety of Flight Award

MALTA, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, places the safety, security and wellbeing of its customers and staff above all else. Today, the company announces a further step in advancing its flight operations software with the adoption of Osprey Flight Solutions data-led risk assessment technology.

Ever since its launch in 2004, VistaJet has placed the utmost attention on operational and flight safety and to date has completed over 146,000 flights globally, having safely flown over 367,000 passengers to more than 1,900 airports worldwide.

By integrating Osprey’s leading safety system, VistaJet is able to instantaneously and intuitively risk-assess every single flight directly through its proprietary operations software and support operational decision making. The platform delivers immediate intelligence on the aviation environment, collecting data from 200,000 sources in 60 languages. A team of analysts combines the data with machine learning algorithms, painting a real-time view of global safety.

The new cutting-edge integration complements VistaJet’s expert human analysis to offer the most comprehensive security and risk assessment. Information includes the widest range of events that could impact flight performance, from local taxi strikes that may delay arrival of crew at the airport, to a detailed evaluation of no flying zones. Data is applied to a 10km by 10km grid covering the full globe and provides a detailed altitude overview. With a granular and real time access to data, the VistaJet team is able to measure possible delays and calibrate each flight to the most secure conditions along the safest routes, even when the aircraft is airborne.

Nick van der Meer, VistaJet's Chief Operations Officer, said:

“We look at the most efficient way to fly, with safety being the core driver. By providing even more meaningful data to our inhouse experts, they are able to create a smoother flight experience for our customers. Safety is and must always be a common goal for all aviation companies, and we are proud to lead the way by adopting the most advanced innovation technologies available on the market ahead of anyone else in business aviation.”

Operated from its headquarters in Malta and supported through its network of regional offices, VistaJet’s rigorous safety standards have been recognized globally. VistaJet is the first operator to be awarded the Diamond Safety of Flight Award by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) in 2016, and again in 2018, with each recognition spanning two years. The company’s operations are also classified with the ARGUS International Platinum Rating and Wyvern Wingman, and VistaJet flight crew and ground staff are trained to standards that surpass stringent industry regulations.

www.vistajet.com/safety

Information

Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | T: +44 203 617 3077 | jennifer.farquhar@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Customers can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry’s first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.



VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding – the world leader in business flight solutions, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset lite solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.



More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64d9620c-f1fa-41f8-8aa1-ba2a0ff06059