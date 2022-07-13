VistaJet Expands Its Private World Portfolio

As Summer travel embarks

London, July13, 2022:VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, has announced a new expansion of its Private World portfolio.

Onboarding a new set of travel and brand partners, VistaJet will provide its Members with even more opportunities to engage with unique experiences in many of the world’s most admired and intriguing locations, whether on a single or multi-stop trip.

Since the launch of Private World in 2020, VistaJet has strived to ensure its passengers enjoy an exceptional and comfortable journey at every stage, as well as curate past itineraries of highly sought-after experiences at incredible destinations.

From relaxing in the most luxurious accommodation — such as private retreats, suites, yachts, and historical estates — to engaging with the most incredible individuals from admired brands and houses, VistaJet’s Private World collection of partners has evolved to become an essential element of the Member experience, complementing the company’s commitment to service excellence and its capacity to deliver the most seamless flying services anywhere in the world.

In just two years, the Private World partnership network has grown more than 10 times, and today it encompasses 595 partners across 43 categories. The growth of the program has been motivated by continually rising demand for private flights among global travelers — for both business and leisure journeys.

In the last 12 months, according to Google Trends, worldwide online searches for information about ‘private flights’ have risen by 18%.*

VistaJet has seen a rapid increase in global flight hours across the world, which were up 64% year-on-year, and expects this to only rise further as it welcomes up to a total of 17 Global 7500 aircraft by the end of 2022. Recent non-stop journeys on this groundbreaking aircraft have included São Paulo to the Maldives (16 hours flight time), Dubai to New York (15 hours 10 minutes), and Los Angeles to Hong Kong (14 hours 50 minutes).

The world’s largest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7500 has fast become the aircraft of choice for passengers who enjoy not only its luxurious and spacious interior but also its unrivaled range for non-stop, comfortable travel — its record-breaking performance has opened new and incredible travel opportunities.

Matteo Atti, EVP of Marketing and Innovation at VistaJet, said: “VistaJet’s promise has always been to allow our clients to go anywhere, anytime. Through Private World, we want to help our Members pursue their passions in the easiest, most direct ways, continuing to provide the ultimate service in aviation. It is not just about the places – it’s about the people, the opportunities, and the learning that only thoughtful travel can bring together.”

As VistaJet Members seek once-in-a-lifetime adventures across the globe, trips that seem impossible, and memories that will last forever, its collection of Private World recommendations now includes a Beyond Picasso exploration, which includes stops across Europe; and the Golden Vines wine masterclass in Florence.

Beyond Picasso

with Ariodante

Explore the life and work of one of the greatest artists of all time on a trip like no other. Discover privately the depths of Picasso through several world-class museums, private collections, and places not accessible to the public. See the great artist through the eyes of fellow artists, art collectors, and those who were closest to him — including his family. This bespoke luxury three-week trip across France and Spain will give you ultimate access to Picasso’s legacy surrounded by luxury. Spend a week at the sea sailing on a yacht and stay in signature five-star suites in Paris, Antibes, and Madrid. The Beyond Picasso experience is a handcrafted work of art, a magical experience designed for each traveler. Start in Paris, to delve into the years Picasso lived in the French Capital, then venture towards the Mediterranean coastline of his beloved French Riviera. Barcelona will be the next stop, to explore the young Picasso’s blue period, before visiting Malaga and finishing in Madrid. Throughout, incredible gastronomic and leisure experiences will take place, while discovering the secrets of a great of the art world like never before.

Masterclass, with the world’s best winemakers

with Liquid Icons

Learn from the best and experience exclusive masterclasses from the world leaders in the wine industry. Golden Vines Florence 2022 will bring together the world’s best winemakers and domaines to compete in Italy on October 15th. At the 16th Century Baroque palace Palazzo Capponi, Gabriele Gorelli MW, Italy’s first Master of Wine will discuss his wine expertise with special guests. That is just one of many fascinating masterclasses to experience in the heart of Italy — a captivating Dom Pérignon masterclass with Vincent Chaperon, the Chef de Cave of Dom Pérignon, will be followed by Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, Hennessy’s Cellar Master, who will impress with a Hennessey cognac masterclass. VistaJet Members will also have the opportunity to get their own cellar curated by Golden Vines founder Lewis Chester, to ensure the wine experience does not stop.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

About Ariodante

Ariodante are travel alchemists that create travel dreams. An Ariodante experience is more than a mere trip. It's a work of art, imagined and carefully crafted exclusively for clients. It's an adventure for those who value rarity in its most authentic form and want to travel beyond luxury. It's for those seeking magic.

Created to challenge the travel industry and to raise the bar when it comes to luxury, exclusivity, and creativity, Ariodante has built a solid reputation over the years for achieving incredible money can’t buy experiences that seem impossible for others.

A key part of every trip is to leave a positive impact. Their trips help to support projects, people, and places of cultural or natural significance, preserving them for generations to come and believe that "Nothing should cost the earth". From protecting our planet, to protecting traditions and culture, Ariodante believes that travel should be beneficial for all. From their 200% Carbon offset program to their stance on single-use plastics, they believe that the world should be better off after a trip.

For more information, please visit ariodantetravel.com

About Liquid Icons

Liquid Icons, the organiser of the Golden Vines Awards, is a company founded by the late, great Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and his good friend, Lewis Chester DipWSET. Liquid Icons is a wine research company and original content production company. Liquid Icons produces the annual Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report, a definitive fine wine report compiled from data obtained by hundreds of fine wine professionals globally. For 2022, 950 fine wine professionals globally contributed to the Report, which will be released in October 2022, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, sommeliers from Michelin Star restaurants, wine merchants & brokers, wine press & media.

For more information, please visit liquidicons.com

