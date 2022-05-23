VistaJet progresses its sustainability initiatives and calls on business aviation to accelerate transition to net zero

London, May 23, 2022: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, has renewed its commitment to cleaner aviation, its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, and its resolve to address sustainability issues in the industry. To capture the progress the company has made with its market-leading environmental sustainability initiatives, VistaJet has published “A 2022 Action Handbook for Change in Business Aviation”.

The whitepaper, which can be read in full here, was developed in collaboration with climate solutions provider and carbon project developer South Pole. It examines in detail how the aviation sector should respond to the climate crisis and identifies real solutions, including the most effective ways for private jet companies to minimize the industry’s carbon footprint. It also looks at aviation’s current and potential future environmental impact, analyses the industry’s plan and provides concrete recommendations for businesses in the sector. At a top-level, airlines need to:

Increase adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is key to aviation’s decarbonization pathway and can reduce carbon emissions by up 85%;

(SAF), which is key to aviation’s decarbonization pathway and can reduce carbon emissions by up 85%; Demonstrate transparency and progress through auditing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD);

(GHG) and report in line with the recommendations of the (TCFD); Complement the reduction of greenhouse gas through investing in climate action projects that adhere to the highest standards and drive the transformation towards a net zero future, while also catalyzing positive impact on local communities.



VistaJet’s whitepaper also provides updates on the significant progress the company has made towards its 2025 carbon neutrality goal, how it manages climate-related risks, and how VistaJet goes beyond compliance with environmental regulations to provide a more sustainable flying solution for its customers. Since VistaJet’s last update in April 2021, the business has:

Maximized fleet optimization to improve fuel-efficient consumption by 8%;

to improve fuel-efficient consumption by 8%; Refined its fleet sharing model to continue driving fleet efficiencies;

to continue driving fleet efficiencies; Added 10 new Global 7500 aircraft, the first business jet to have a third-party verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD);

(EPD); Worked to make the adoption of carbon offsetting by VistaJet Members grow to over 85% ;

; Ensured single-use items are kept to a bare minimum , having achieved an over 90% reduction in their use;

, having achieved an over 90% reduction in their use; Continued to advocate externally for the widespread adoption of SAF in the industry;

in the industry; Continued its policy of full transparency, publishing in full its GHG and TCFD reports.



Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of VistaJet, said: “The business aviation sector finds itself at a critical juncture. Together as an industry we can reshape the way we conduct business, whilst providing an unparalleled level of service to our customers. We are proud of the progress we have made at VistaJet and we hope that others will take our recommendations to heart. Businesses are rightfully being held accountable for their environmental impact, and with the publication of “A 2022 Action Handbook for Change in Business Aviation” VistaJet hopes to not only showcase what we believe needs to be done and how it can be done but also demonstrate that transparency in action is key.”

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 80 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

