Vozy Receives Investment From Latin Leap Venture Capital Studio to Evolve Voice Customer Experience in Latin America

Vozy, a Colombian based conversational intelligence platform, helps companies automate customer interactions through conversational AI with voice assistants, has received a strategic investment from Latin Leap Seed Investment Club (SIC).

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vozy , a Colombian company that helps enterprises evolve customer conversations through voice AI assistants across their existing channels, has announced today an investment partnership with LatinLeap.vc , through its Seed Investment Club (SIC), that will support the company's short term goal of becoming the leading Conversational Intelligence platform in Latin American countries.

"We are glad to partner with the great team at Vozy. AI-based customer care services are in increasing demand, and technological solutions such as those developed by Vozy are providing tangible value for companies, as they require greater efficiency in this area. It will certainly enhance user experience and accelerate the digital transformation in Latin America," said Stefan Krautwald, Managing Director at Latin Leap.

Through the new investment for an undisclosed amount Vozy, already backed by prominent investors such as Globant Ventures, intends to grow its presence in Colombia and Mexico by strategically acquiring clients in industries that have exponentially grown in the past two years. The pandemic spurred growth of 600% in the finance and health industries. They want to increase voice interactions by 230% (100M Interactions/year), and solidify their team reaching a 100+ employee company.

Humberto Pertuz, CEO and Co-Founder of Vozy adds "We are obsessed with creating a better voice experience with our clients, nearly 40% of all customer service interactions are handled poorly over the phone and companies lose $75bn every year due to poor customer service. With this investment, we will be able to help more companies optimize their voice channels, with data from their conversations creating faster, better and cheaper customer interactions."

In an attempt to solve the never-ending problem of diverse accents and vocabularies within the Latin American region, Vozy is currently developing the technology to create human-like voices through AI that will incorporate local lexicon.

The company already boosts voice interactions for Nequi, BCP, Gestiona, Celsia, HDI Seguros, Sura, Mapfre, Banco Promerica, Kubo Financiero, Sempli and Telefónica.

About Latin Leap

Latin Leap is a Venture Capital Studio (VC Studio) that was established to create a unique responsible investment platform to soft-land and accelerate purpose-driven tech companies in Latin America.

Through human and financial commitment, Latin Leap provides tech scale-ups with access to essential resources for successful deployment in Latin America. Latin Leap through its Seed Investment Club (SIC), aims to support growth of knowledge-intensive businesses in the region.

About Vozy

Vozy.co was founded in 2017 by Colombian entrepreneurs Humberto Pertuz, Ricardo Martin, Helmuth Corzo, and Alejandro Lopez. Its solutions help companies evolve customer conversations through voice assistants and conversational intelligence across existing channels using human-like conversations, speech analytics, and the customer's own voices as authentication and fraud prevention systems.

