VPN.com Brokers Premium Two-Character Domain Name, J8.com
ATLANTA and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com, a leader in exact-match domain name brokerage is pleased to announce another successful transaction. J8.com, a rare two-character domain name, sold for an undisclosed six-figure amount.
“It’s not often that you hear about a two-character domain name being sold of this caliber or for this price. There are only 1,369 possible combinations for two-character .com domains. We are excited to help another entrepreneur join this elite group of domain owners,” explained the VP of Domains at VPN.com, Sharjil Saleem.
The sale represents another milestone for VPN.com. Over the last six months the company has helped dozens of visionaries acquire incredible domains, like J8.com, to build great products on.
“This is a great transaction for both sides. Having worked on this deal for some time, it was wonderful to see it close. It would not have been possible without Sharjil and our counterpart. I know they will do wonderful things with J8.com, and like all deals we work on, I certainly look forward to watching,” commented Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.
Earlier this year, VPN.com successfully brokered the sale of Crete.com for $105,000 (the 3rd largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time), SEOservice.com for $35,000 (the 32nd largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time); Detect.com for $57,000 (the 20th largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time); and facilitated the sales of Tabu.com, Xexe.com, GTA.com, SiteMaps.com and VPNUnlimited.com, all which went for undisclosed amounts.
“These domains are just the first batch of many more five, six and seven figure sales on the way from VPN.com. We are working with some of the best domain brokers in the world when it comes to prospecting, negotiating and deal-making. In this market, it is these brokers who get great deals done. If you have premium domains, having an exclusive broker can ensure you are doing more than hopelessly waiting for offers to come in,” Gargiulo concluded.
Here is a list of other domains exclusively available at vpn.com/domains - Please contact michael@vpn.com or sharjil@vpn.com for details and pricing.
Event.com
Cameras.com
Computer.com
Trill.com
Roar.com
Visa.org
Army.org
Gladiators.com
Vet.net
Manufacture.com
iA.com
San.com
Ter.com
Tsunami.com
WorkSpace.com
Alicia.com
Bucket.com
Nachos.com
Plow.com
DVT.com
FirstDown.com
GunRange.com
FrenchRiviera.com
HHH.com
FFF.com
SouthernCalifornia.com
CannabisBeer.com
PropertyRental.com
Biker.com
SkyDiver.com
Bucket.com
Fav.com
Fisherman.com
LaptopReviews.com
Pediatric.com
ProxyServer.com
TechX.com
AdvertisingAgency.com
MedSpas.com
BlockChain.app
BestMovie.com
eCigarette.org
AutoInsuranceQuote.com
Formals.com
CheesePuffs.com
Byob.com
Frif.com
Iyaz.com
Zoog.com
ILGH.com
Do you have similar high-quality, exact-match domain names you want to sell? Please submit your domains to: sharjil@vpn.com and darryl@vpn.com
Do you need to buy a premium domain? Please submit your buy requests to: darryl@vpn.com
To find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains
To inquire about becoming a domain name broker at VPN.com, please contact: broker@vpn.com
For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press
To learn more about how you can fully protect your brand and internet privacy, please visit: https://www.vpn.com
Follow our CEO on Forbes at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo
About VPN.com
VPN.com helps millions of people find the best VPN for their internet privacy and the best domain name for their brand. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. VPN.com is the only domain broker in the industry using a $1 million name. Whether you need to buy or sell, let us help you transact your premium domain today at: VPN.com