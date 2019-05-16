VPN.com Brokers Premium Two-Character Domain Name, J8.com

ATLANTA and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com , a leader in exact-match domain name brokerage is pleased to announce another successful transaction. J8.com, a rare two-character domain name, sold for an undisclosed six-figure amount.



“It’s not often that you hear about a two-character domain name being sold of this caliber or for this price. There are only 1,369 possible combinations for two-character .com domains. We are excited to help another entrepreneur join this elite group of domain owners,” explained the VP of Domains at VPN.com, Sharjil Saleem.

The sale represents another milestone for VPN.com. Over the last six months the company has helped dozens of visionaries acquire incredible domains, like J8.com, to build great products on.

“This is a great transaction for both sides. Having worked on this deal for some time, it was wonderful to see it close. It would not have been possible without Sharjil and our counterpart. I know they will do wonderful things with J8.com, and like all deals we work on, I certainly look forward to watching,” commented Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

Earlier this year, VPN.com successfully brokered the sale of Crete.com for $105,000 (the 3rd largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time), SEOservice.com for $35,000 (the 32nd largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time); Detect.com for $57,000 (the 20th largest domain name transaction of 2019 at the time); and facilitated the sales of Tabu.com, Xexe.com, GTA.com, SiteMaps.com and VPNUnlimited.com, all which went for undisclosed amounts.

“These domains are just the first batch of many more five, six and seven figure sales on the way from VPN.com. We are working with some of the best domain brokers in the world when it comes to prospecting, negotiating and deal-making. In this market, it is these brokers who get great deals done. If you have premium domains, having an exclusive broker can ensure you are doing more than hopelessly waiting for offers to come in,” Gargiulo concluded.



Here is a list of other domains exclusively available at vpn.com/domains - Please contact michael@vpn.com or sharjil@vpn.com for details and pricing.

Event.com

Cameras.com

Computer.com

Trill.com

Roar.com

Visa.org

Army.org

Gladiators.com

Vet.net

Manufacture.com

iA.com

San.com

Ter.com

Tsunami.com

WorkSpace.com

Alicia.com

Bucket.com

Nachos.com

Plow.com

DVT.com

FirstDown.com

GunRange.com

FrenchRiviera.com

HHH.com

FFF.com

SouthernCalifornia.com

CannabisBeer.com

PropertyRental.com

Biker.com

SkyDiver.com

Fav.com

Fisherman.com

LaptopReviews.com

Pediatric.com

ProxyServer.com

TechX.com

AdvertisingAgency.com

MedSpas.com

BlockChain.app



BestMovie.com

eCigarette.org

AutoInsuranceQuote.com

Formals.com

CheesePuffs.com

Byob.com

Frif.com

Iyaz.com

Zoog.com

ILGH.com

