Waves | MaxxAudio® Powers SKYWORTH TV's S100 Skybar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waves Audio, the preeminent provider of adaptive audio technologies in consumer electronics and recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, and SKYWORTH TV, a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), have teamed up to include Waves MaxxAudio® sound enhancement technology in the new SKYWORTH S100 Soundbar.

By using the Waves' MaxxAudio embedded on the Nuvoton NPCP215 DSP, the S100 provides unique sonic qualities and a complete suite of advanced sound enhancement algorithms. The S100 features Waves' renowned MaxxBass - a virtual subwoofer that extends bass response beyond the physical capabilities of the hardware.

Eitan David, Waves GM Consumer Division, comments, "We are pleased to cooperate with SKYWORTH TV on enhancing the sonic quality of their home theater systems, and we are delighted to offer the S100 end user a richer and purer sound, immersing the listener with a powerful and authentic sound experience."

With Waves' proven experience in professional audio, acoustic device tuning is at the core of Waves' expertise. The suite of MaxxAudio device-tuning tools, provides intuitive and highly precise solutions to deliver the best possible tuning presets for the unique characteristics of a sound device.

On the S100, SKYWORTH engineers have created three unique sound profiles to satisfy all listeners and cover every use case and a vast variety of content: A video preset, which significantly enhances sound for movies; a music preset, which offers a pristine and authentic sound quality that will please any demanding audiophile; and a voice preset, which presents clear and well-defined voice clarity for dialogue-heavy applications.

ShuangHua Tao, Skyworth Overseas Sales & Marketing HQ Chief Management of Marketing Planning, comments, "We are delighted to collaborate with Waves. Their contribution of high-end technology and experience in sound enhancing algorithm software has transformed the sound quality of the S100. The advanced, cutting edge and versatile Waves tuning console has resulted in a highly impressive and unique 'true to sound' quality. The S100 delivers an immersive sound experience with deep, powerful bass and crystal clear, open high frequencies."

About Waves Audio

Waves, recipient of a technical GRAMMY Award®, is a global leader and pioneer in audio technology for the music, entertainment, broadcasting, and consumer electronics industries. Top music producers, sound engineers, and live show engineers rely on Waves to create hit songs, blockbuster movies, top-selling games, and sold-out shows. The Waves Maxx® suite of audio and voice modules with Waves Nx® 3D audio enhances the sound experience on millions of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart speakers, headphones, and is available on SoCs from the world's foremost chip makers. Learn more about Waves technologies for consumer electronics at maxx.com.



About SKYWORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV has more than 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions and is one of the top global providers of Android TVs. Under its brand proposition "Lead the future", SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovative technology solutions and is dedicated to leading the transformation of the TV industry to revolutionize smart home experiences. For more information, please visit: http://global.skyworth.com/

