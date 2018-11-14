Peachtree City, GA, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WENCOR GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SILVER WINGS



Peachtree City, GA (November 8th, 2018) -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, today announced the acquisition of Silver Wings Aerospace, a certified 145 repair station specializing in electric power and hydraulic component repair with unique capabilities in Used Serviceable Material (“USM”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "We are pleased to welcome Silver Wings leadership and their employees to the Wencor team. This partnership aligns with our strategy to drive ATA chapter depth and proprietary component repair capabilities while enhancing our presence in USM. We are thrilled to partner with great entrepreneurs like Eddie Montalvo and Sean Beaubien and look forward to working with the rest of their team who have developed a high quality customer-focused MRO business" said Chris Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Wencor Group.



Eddie Montalvo, President of Silver Wings, commented, “We are very excited to be joining such an esteemed company like Wencor who shares our commitment to offering exceptional quality and the highest levels of customer service. Together, Silver Wings and Wencor can offer innovative solutions and ultra-competitive value to our global customers.”



Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Wencor Group and McCormick, McCormick & McCormick, P.A. served as legal counsel to Silver Wings Aerospace.



About Wencor Group, LLC



Wencor Group has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering PMA design and development, CMM and DER repairs, and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support many of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA



Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technology Corporation, Xtra Aerospace, Flight Line Products, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc., and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, Southern California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Istanbul. For more information about the Wencor Group, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.



About Silver Wings



Silver Wings Aerospace, Inc is a full service FAA/EASA repair station specializing in the purchase / sale / lease / loan and overhaul of critical components for the global commercial fleet. Silver Wings delivers high impact cost savings through asset ownership, repair expertise, and engineered solutions with a single point of contact. Areas of focus include IDGs, APU generators, Hydraulics, and Waste Systems. With over 100 years of combined MRO management experience, Silver Wings places Quality as the top core company value. Every relationship, every repair, every transaction, every contact is handled with extreme care and attention. Located in Princeton, Florida, Silver Wings counts on major airline and MRO customers from all over the world. For more information, please visit www.silverwingsaerospace.com.

