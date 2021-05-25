WHR Group Releases Employee Relocation Benchmark Results
- Relocation benefits are still going strong even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 85% of companies offer some type of home sale benefit to transferees.
- 67% of respondents have experienced a talent shortage but include their mobility program in candidate recruitment strategies.
- Lump sum benefits are trending but often used as a complement to basic relocation benefits versus a standalone benefit package.
Of the 68.5% offering destination closing costs, 76.5% don’t cap this benefit, even though capping the support is a way to control organizational costs. Most companies reported creating benefit packages based on the average transferee, not always considering individual cultures and family dynamics. This can lead to policy exception requests by employees.
