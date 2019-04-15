Wildflower and Its Role in Burgeoning CBD Market Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication

The CBD market has seen huge growth over the past few years, appearing out of nowhere to become an industry worth billions of dollars. This growth has been driven in large part by CBD’s potential for health and well-being, a subject that many researchers are busy exploring. Companies have leapt upon the opportunity to offer consumers the benefits associated with cannabis without some of the other issues regularly linked with the drug, including getting users high. The growth of the CBD market has so far come mostly out of North America, where the likes of health and wellness company Wildflower Brands Inc. have marketed a wide range of CBD products.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

