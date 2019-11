WillScot Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Secured Notes Due 2022

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Williams Scotsman International, Inc., will redeem $30,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) on December 13, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”).The Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 103% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the Redemption Date (together, the “Redemption Payment”). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on the Notes redeemed.Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Notes redeemed in which they have a beneficial interest.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although WillScot believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to achieve planned synergies related to acquisitions; our ability to manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting our profitability (including cost increases resulting from tariffs); potential litigation involving our Company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; implementation of tax reform; our ability to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the SEC from time to time including our Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and WillScot disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.About WillScot CorporationHeadquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WSC” and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.Contact InformationInvestor Inquiries:Mark Barbalatoinvestors@willscot.comMedia Inquiries:Scott Junkscott.junk@willscot.com