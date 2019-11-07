WillScot Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS 2019 OUTLOOK AND RUN-RATE EXPECTATIONS HEADING INTO 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights1,2

Revenues of $272.3 million, representing a 24.4% (or $53.4 million) year over year increase, driven by growth in core leasing and services revenues of $64.7 million, or 34.3%. Modular space average monthly rental rate increased to $630 representing a 12.3% increase year over year. Pro forma modular space average monthly rental rates increased 13.9% year over year, driven primarily by a 15.1% year over year increase in our core Modular - US segment, marking the 8th consecutive quarter of double digit rate growth in the segment. Growth of 15.1% was driven 60% from unit rate growth, with the remaining 40% driven by growth in value added products and services ("VAPS"). Modular leasing revenue increased 7.9% on a pro forma basis, reflecting continued strong organic growth.

Adjusted EBITDA of $88.4 million represents a 36.8% (or $23.8 million) year over year increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 300 basis points ("bps") year over year and 600 bps on a pro forma basis to 32.5%. 70% of the expected $70 million annualized cost synergies were in our third quarter 2019 results, marking the one-year anniversary of the ModSpace acquisition.

Net income of $0.8 million (including $8.4 million of discrete costs from acquisition and integration activities) increased by $37.5 million, and free cash flow of $1.3 million increased by $43.2 million year over year, consistent with our planned transition to net profitability and cash generation.

Management reaffirmed its run-rate expectation of $400 million Adjusted EBITDA and $200 million of discretionary free cash flow heading into 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 272,340 $ 218,924 $ 793,473 $ 494,008 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 762 $ (36,729 ) $ (22,174 ) $ (43,185 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,022 $ (3,220 ) $ 99,076 $ 15,580 Free Cash Flow1 $ 1,261 $ (41,877 ) $ (23,698 ) $ (76,742 )

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted EBITDA1 by Segment (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Modular - US $ 80,424 $ 58,454 $ 238,572 $ 129,170 Modular - Other North America 7,953 6,164 23,040 12,856 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,377 $ 64,618 $ 261,612 $ 142,026

Management Commentary1,2,3

Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot, commented, "WillScot delivered another quarter of substantial Adjusted EBITDA growth as we marked the one-year anniversary of the ModSpace acquisition midway through the third quarter. The transformation that we've undergone is evident in our third quarter results as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter were up 24.4% and 36.8%, respectively, over the prior year, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5% increased 600 bps on a pro forma basis versus the third quarter of 2018 as a result of our increasing scale, solid synergy realization, and growth of our core leasing revenue through price optimization and the continued expansion of our "Ready-to-Work" platform. We were particularly pleased with strong sequential improvements in delivery volumes in Q3, with total deliveries up 7.8% in the quarter, giving us confidence in the positioning of our sales force and our commercial strategy headed into 2020. Our results to date support our expectation that we will exit 2019 with an annualized Adjusted EBITDA run rate of $400 million, $200 million of discretionary free cash flow, and de-leverage to below 4x by the second quarter of 2020."

Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer commented, "In Q3 we delivered solid year over year modular leasing revenue growth of $14.0 million or 7.9% on a pro forma basis, which is the best indicator of how the lease portfolio is performing organically heading into 2020. Modular space average rental rates in our Modular - US segment increased 15.1% year over year, due to the continued churn of our acquired portfolios and increased VAPS penetration and pricing on new rental contracts. Modular leasing revenue growth was offset on a pro forma basis by new and rental unit sales, which declined $41.0 million, or 68.1% driven by our strategic decision to focus acquired portfolios on higher quality lease revenue streams - importantly, Q3 marks the final quarter in which we expect to see meaningful year over year change in our mix of sale and leasing revenue. This revenue mix shift, organic lease revenue growth, and cost synergy realization, drove 600 bps of year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion on a pro forma basis, albeit with 80 bps of contraction sequentially driven by direct variable costs supporting the significant sequential increase in delivery volumes, which have ramped later in the year than normal. In Q3, we also completed a third-party review of real estate acquired in the ModSpace acquisition and increased those book values by $28 million to reflect the fair market values at the time of acquisition. Overall, we are pleased with our synergy realization, our inflection towards consistent net income and Free Cash Flow generation that we committed to at the outset of the year, as well as progress towards our 2020 run-rate and leverage guidance."

Third Quarter 2019 Results1,2

Total revenues increased 24.4% to $272.3 million, as compared to $218.9 million in the prior year quarter driven by a 34.3% increase in leasing and services revenue due to increased volumes from acquisitions, improved pricing, and growth of VAPS. Pro forma revenues decreased $28.3 million, or 9.4%, driven by reduced sales revenues, which declined $41.0 million, or 68.1%, driven primarily by one large new sale recognized in 2018 in the amount of $26.3 million in our Modular - US segment. Our core modular leasing revenues increased $14.0 million on a pro forma basis, or 7.9%, driven primarily by a 13.9% increase in pro forma average modular space monthly rental rates.

Modular - US segment revenue increased 25.4% to $247.7 million, as compared to $197.6 million in the prior year quarter, with core leasing and services revenues up $59.6 million, or 35.1%, year over year. Modular space average monthly rental rate of $632, increased 13.1% year over year including the dilutive impacts of acquisitions. Pro forma modular space monthly rental rates increased 15.1% year over year. Improved pricing was driven by a combination of our price optimization tools and processes, as well as by continued growth in our “Ready to Work” solutions and increased VAPS penetration across our customer base. Average modular space units on rent increased 14,075, or a 20.7% year over year increase, due to an additional 1.5 months of contribution from the ModSpace acquisition in the third quarter of 2019. Pro forma units on rent decreased 5.6% year over year, and pro forma utilization decreased by 170 bps year over year.

Modular - Other North America segment revenue increased 15.5% to $24.6 million, compared to $21.3 million in the prior year quarter, with modular space average units on rent up 23.5% and average monthly rental rate up 5.3% compared to the prior year quarter. On a pro forma basis, Modular - Other North America segment modular space rental rate increased 6.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Pro forma modular space units on rent decreased 0.8% to 9,180, and pro forma utilization for our modular space units increased to 57.2%, up 40 bps from 56.8%.



Adjusted EBITDA of $88.4 million was up 36.8% compared to $64.6 million in the prior year quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margins improved 300 bps year over year to 32.5%.

Modular - US segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.7% to $80.4 million, and Modular - Other North America segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.8 million to $8.0 million from the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 300 bps year over year driven by a 100 bps improvement in gross profit margin as a result of improved delivery and installation rates and improved sales margins, as well as a 230 bps reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses, offset slightly by other items. We estimate that incremental cost synergies of approximately $10.0 million related to the Acton and ModSpace acquisitions were realized in the third quarter bringing total estimated synergies realized from the dates of the acquisitions to approximately $31.2 million. Approximately 70% of the annualized forecasted cost synergies of over $70 million were in our run rate as of September 30, 2019.

Net income of $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $8.4 million of discrete costs expensed in the period related to our acquisition and integration activities, including $5.5 million of integration costs and $2.0 million of restructuring costs, and $0.9 million of related items. This is up $37.5 million from a consolidated net loss of $36.7 million for the same period in 2018, which included $10.7 million of transaction costs, $6.1 million of restructuring costs, and $7.5 million of integration costs related to the Acton and ModSpace acquisitions.

Capitalization and Liquidity Update

Capital expenditures increased $2.3 million, or 4.7%, to $50.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $48.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net Capital Expenditures4 increased $3.4 million, or 8.8%, to $42.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was driven primarily by increased investments to support the 21.0% year over year increase in modular units on rent and the 43.8% year over year increase in value-added products revenue.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we generated $1.3 million of Free Cash Flow1 including all cash flows related to the ModSpace integration, representing an increase of $43.1 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. As a result, our total long-term debt balance was flat at $1,710.2 million as net cash provided by operating activities of $39.0 million offset net cash used in investing activities of $37.8 million. Within cash from operating and investing activities, $7.5 million of discrete costs related to the ModSpace integration were partly offset by $4.3 million of proceeds primarily from the sale of surplus real estate.

As of September 30, 2019, we had $489.2 million of available borrowing capacity under our ABL Facility.

2019 Outlook

Management reaffirmed the Company's outlook for the full year 2019, which we previously updated on August 1, 2019. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in "Forward-Looking Statements" below. The 2019 guidance includes:

Current Outlook Total revenue $1.05 billion - $1.10 billion Adjusted EBITDA1,3 $355 million - $365 million Net Capital Expenditures (after rental unit sales)4 $150 million - $160 million

1 - Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information and reconciliations for these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the US ("GAAP") is included at the end of this press release.

2 - The pro forma financial information and performance metrics contained in this press release include the results of WillScot and ModSpace on a pro forma basis for all periods presented. The ModSpace acquisition closed August 15, 2018.

3 - Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Net Capital Expenditures to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort and therefore no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided.

4 - Net Capital Expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, pro forma revenue, and Net Capital Expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income tax expense, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization adjusted for non-cash items considered non-core to business operations including net currency gains and losses, goodwill and other impairment charges, restructuring costs, costs to integrate acquired companies, costs incurred related to transactions, non-cash charges for stock compensation plans, and other discrete expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of, and proceeds from, rental equipment and property, plant and equipment, which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Net Capital Expenditures is defined as capital expenditures for purchases and capitalized refurbishments of rental equipment, plus purchases of property, plant and equipment, reduced by proceeds from the sale of rental equipment. Net Capital Expenditures for Rental Equipment is defined as capital expenditures for purchases and capitalized refurbishments of rental equipment, reduced by proceeds from the sale of rental equipment. Pro forma revenue is defined the same as revenue, but includes pre-acquisition results from ModSpace for all periods presented. WillScot believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors because they (i) allow investors to compare performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance; (ii) are used by our board of directors and management to assess our performance; (iii) may, subject to the limitations described below, enable investors to compare the performance of WillScot to its competitors; and (iv) provide additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. WillScot believes that pro forma revenue is useful to investors because they allow investors to compare performance of the combined Company over various reporting periods on a consistent basis WillScot believes that Net Capital Expenditures and Net Capital Expenditures for Rental Equipment provide useful additional information concerning cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore WillScot’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. For reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release (except as explained below), see “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this press release.

Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to WillScot without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of forward looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to WillScot without unreasonable effort. Although we provide a range of Adjusted EBITDA that we believe will be achieved, we cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. WillScot provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of over 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (including the earnings guidance/outlook contained herein) within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although WillScot believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to achieve planned synergies related to acquisitions; our ability to manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting our profitability (including cost increases resulting from tariffs); potential litigation involving our Company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; implementation of tax reform; our ability to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the SEC from time to time (including our Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018), which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and WillScot disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

WillScot Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Leasing and services revenue: Modular leasing $ 191,294 $ 141,660 $ 557,025 $ 340,171 Modular delivery and installation 61,883 46,777 168,643 104,440 Sales revenue: New units 11,536 20,920 38,064 33,584 Rental units 7,627 9,567 29,741 15,813 Total revenues 272,340 218,924 793,473 494,008 Costs: Costs of leasing and services: Modular leasing 58,168 39,215 160,476 93,506 Modular delivery and installation 54,364 42,390 146,175 98,038 Costs of sales: New units 7,421 15,089 26,298 23,780 Rental units 5,092 5,750 19,608 9,328 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,869 35,534 128,940 82,849 Gross profit 103,426 80,946 311,976 186,507 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 68,159 71,897 213,267 164,845 Other depreciation and amortization 3,707 3,720 9,878 7,726 Impairment losses on long-lived assets — — 5,076 — Restructuring costs 1,980 6,137 9,083 7,214 Currency losses (gains), net 234 (425 ) (436 ) 1,171 Other income, net (1,053 ) (594 ) (3,293 ) (5,013 ) Operating income 30,399 211 78,401 10,564 Interest expense 30,857 43,447 95,353 67,321 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 7,244 — Loss from operations before income tax (458 ) (43,236 ) (24,196 ) (56,757 ) Income tax benefit (1,220 ) (6,507 ) (2,022 ) (13,572 ) Net Income (loss) 762 (36,729 ) (22,174 ) (43,185 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 273 (3,210 ) (1,449 ) (3,715 ) Net income (loss) attributable to WillScot $ 489 $ (33,519 ) $ (20,725 ) $ (39,470 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to WillScot - basic $ 0.00 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.48 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to WillScot - diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares - basic 108,720,857 90,726,920 108,646,741 82,165,909 Weighted average shares - diluted 112,043,866 90,726,920 108,646,741 82,165,909





Unaudited Segment Operating Data

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands, except for units on rent and rates) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Revenue $ 247,701 $ 24,639 $ 272,340 Gross profit $ 94,257 $ 9,169 $ 103,426 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,424 $ 7,953 $ 88,377 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 44,951 $ 2,838 $ 47,789 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 82,053 9,180 91,233 Average modular space utilization rate 73.2% 57.2% 71.2% Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 632 $ 618 $ 630 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 15,993 423 16,416 Average portable storage utilization rate 63.3% 54.3% 63.0% Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 123 $ 106 $ 123

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except for units on rent and rates) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Revenue $ 197,625 $ 21,299 $ 218,924 Gross profit $ 73,007 $ 7,939 $ 80,946 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,454 $ 6,164 $ 64,618 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 43,007 $ 3,735 $ 46,742 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 67,978 7,435 75,413 Average modular space utilization rate 73.8% 57.3% 71.8% Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 559 $ 587 $ 561 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 15,373 408 15,781 Average portable storage utilization rate 68.3% 56.4% 68.0% Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 120 $ 101 $ 120





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands, except for units on rent and rates) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Revenue $ 718,038 $ 75,435 $ 793,473 Gross profit $ 284,336 $ 27,640 $ 311,976 Adjusted EBITDA $ 238,572 $ 23,040 $ 261,612 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 153,113 $ 7,764 $ 160,877 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 83,285 9,014 92,299 Average modular space utilization rate 74.3% 56.2% 72.1% Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 606 $ 592 $ 605 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 16,427 412 16,839 Average portable storage utilization rate 65.0% 52.9% 64.6% Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 121 $ 111 $ 121

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except for units on rent and rates) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Revenue $ 444,525 $ 49,483 $ 494,008 Gross profit $ 169,556 $ 16,951 $ 186,507 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,170 $ 12,856 $ 142,026 Capital expenditures for rental equipment $ 104,462 $ 7,043 $ 111,505 Modular space units on rent (average during the period) 54,592 6,144 60,736 Average modular space utilization rate 71.9% 57.1% 70.1% Average modular space monthly rental rate $ 553 $ 568 $ 555 Portable storage units on rent (average during the period) 13,964 379 14,343 Average portable storage utilization rate 68.6% 56.5% 68.3% Average portable storage monthly rental rate $ 124 $ 111 $ 123





WillScot Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019

(unaudited)

December 31, 2018

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,951 $ 8,958 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 of $15,113 and $9,340, respectively 250,488 206,502 Inventories 15,956 16,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,684 21,828 Assets held for sale 9,155 2,841 Total current assets 304,234 256,347 Rental equipment, net 1,952,829 1,929,290 Property, plant and equipment, net 186,956 183,750 Goodwill 234,597 247,017 Intangible assets, net 128,103 131,801 Other non-current assets 4,641 4,280 Total long-term assets 2,507,126 2,496,138 Total assets $ 2,811,360 $ 2,752,485 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 101,532 $ 90,353 Accrued liabilities 96,395 84,696 Accrued interest 13,386 20,237 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 87,702 71,778 Current portion of long-term debt 2,025 1,959 Total current liabilities 301,040 269,023 Long-term debt 1,710,160 1,674,540 Deferred tax liabilities 67,583 67,384 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 11,265 7,723 Other non-current liabilities 37,373 31,618 Long-term liabilities 1,826,381 1,781,265 Total liabilities 2,127,421 2,050,288 Commitments and contingencies Class A common stock: $0.0001 par, 400,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 108,751,354 and 108,508,997 shares issued and outstanding at September 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 11 11 Class B common stock: $0.0001 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 8,024,419 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1 1 Additional paid-in-capital 2,394,091 2,389,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,908 ) (68,026 ) Accumulated deficit (1,703,699 ) (1,683,319 ) Total shareholders' equity 621,496 638,215 Non-controlling interest 62,443 63,982 Total equity 683,939 702,197 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,811,360 $ 2,752,485





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial information that we believe is important for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of our ongoing operations and analyze our business performance and trends.

We evaluate business segment performance on Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain items as described in the reconciliation of our consolidated net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation below. We believe that evaluating segment performance excluding such items is meaningful because it provides insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company.

We also regularly evaluate gross profit by segment to assist in the assessment of the operational performance of each operating segment. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be the more important metric because it more fully captures the business performance of the segments, inclusive of indirect costs.

We also evaluate Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure that provides useful information concerning cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization. Our Adjusted EBITDA reflects the following further adjustments to EBITDA to exclude certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions or events not related to our core business operations:

Currency losses (gains), net: on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies other than the subsidiaries’ functional currency. Substantially all such currency losses (gains) are unrealized and attributable to financings due to and from affiliated companies.

Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill and other long-lived assets.

Restructuring costs associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs including employee and lease termination costs.

Transaction costs including legal and professional fees and other transaction specific related costs.

Costs to integrate acquired companies, including outside professional fees, fleet relocation expenses, employee training costs and other costs.

Non-cash charges for stock compensation plans.

Other expense includes consulting expenses related to certain one-time projects, financing costs not classified as interest expense and gains and losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider the measure in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operations or other methods of analyzing WillScot’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact on earnings or changes resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our future operations;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to reinvest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to meet our obligations. The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 762 $ (36,729 ) $ (22,174 ) $ (43,185 ) Income tax benefit (1,220 ) (6,507 ) (2,022 ) (13,572 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 7,244 — Interest expense 30,857 43,447 95,353 67,321 Depreciation and amortization 47,576 39,254 138,818 90,575 Currency losses (gains), net 234 (425 ) (436 ) 1,171 Goodwill and other impairments — — 5,076 — Restructuring costs 1,980 6,137 9,083 7,214 Transaction costs — 10,672 — 14,790 Integration costs 5,483 7,453 23,863 14,868 Stock compensation expense 1,813 1,050 5,003 2,225 Other expense 892 266 1,804 619 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,377 $ 64,618 $ 261,612 $ 142,026





(Loss) Income from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables present an unaudited reconciliation of the Company’s (loss) income from operations before income tax to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ (1,768 ) $ 1,310 $ (458 ) Interest expense 30,253 604 30,857 Depreciation and amortization 42,699 4,877 47,576 Currency losses, net 45 189 234 Restructuring costs 1,886 94 1,980 Integration costs 4,609 874 5,483 Stock compensation expense 1,813 — 1,813 Other expense 887 5 892 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,424 $ 7,953 $ 88,377

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ (44,519 ) $ 1,283 $ (43,236 ) Interest expense 42,831 616 43,447 Depreciation and amortization 35,105 4,149 39,254 Currency gains, net (112 ) (313 ) (425 ) Restructuring costs 5,895 242 6,137 Integration costs 7,443 10 7,453 Stock compensation expense 1,050 — 1,050 Transaction costs 10,490 182 10,672 Other expense (income) 271 (5 ) 266 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,454 $ 6,164 $ 64,618

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ (26,866 ) $ 2,670 $ (24,196 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,244 — 7,244 Interest expense 93,354 1,999 95,353 Depreciation and amortization 123,991 14,827 138,818 Currency gains, net (160 ) (276 ) (436 ) Goodwill and other impairments 4,507 569 5,076 Restructuring costs 8,460 623 9,083 Integration costs 21,221 2,642 23,863 Stock compensation expense 5,003 — 5,003 Other expense (income) 1,818 (14 ) 1,804 Adjusted EBITDA $ 238,572 $ 23,040 $ 261,612

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Loss from operations before income taxes $ (55,360 ) $ (1,397 ) $ (56,757 ) Interest expense 65,654 1,667 67,321 Depreciation and amortization 79,568 11,007 90,575 Currency losses, net 159 1,012 1,171 Restructuring costs 6,962 252 7,214 Integration costs 14,858 10 14,868 Stock compensation expense 2,225 — 2,225 Transaction costs 14,539 251 14,790 Other expense 565 54 619 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,170 $ 12,856 $ 142,026





Adjusted EBITDA Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our business.

The following unaudited tables detail the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Adjusted EBITDA (A) $ 80,424 $ 7,953 $ 88,377 $ 58,454 $ 6,164 $ 64,618 Revenue (B) $ 247,701 $ 24,639 $ 272,340 $ 197,625 $ 21,299 $ 218,924 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (A/B) 32.5% 32.3% 32.5% 29.6% 28.9% 29.5%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Modular - US Modular - Other

North America Total Adjusted EBITDA (A) $ 238,572 $ 23,040 $ 261,612 $ 129,170 $ 12,856 $ 142,026 Revenue (B) $ 718,038 $ 75,435 $ 793,473 $ 444,525 $ 49,483 $ 494,008 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (A/B) 33.2% 30.5% 33.0% 29.1% 26.0% 28.7%





Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of, and proceeds from, rental equipment and property, plant and equipment, which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Management believes that the presentation of Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it provides useful additional information concerning cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flows for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, are derived by subtracting the cash flows from operating activities and the relevant line items within financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, from corresponding items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,022 $ (3,220 ) $ 99,076 $ 15,580 Purchase of rental equipment and refurbishments (47,789 ) (46,742 ) (160,877 ) (111,505 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 8,421 9,560 31,504 21,593 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,701 ) (1,475 ) (6,600 ) (3,091 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 4,308 — 13,199 681 Free Cash Flow $ 1,261 $ (41,877 ) $ (23,698 ) $ (76,742 )





Net CAPEX and Net CAPEX for Rental Equipment

We define Net Capital Expenditures ("Net CAPEX") and Net Capital Expenditures for Rental Equipment as capital expenditures for purchases and capitalized refurbishments of rental equipment and purchases of property, plant and equipment (collectively "Total Capital Expenditures"), reduced by proceeds from the sale of rental equipment. Net CAPEX for Rental Equipment is defined as capital expenditures for purchases and capitalized refurbishments of rental equipment, reduced by proceeds from the sale of rental equipment. Our management believes that the presentation of Net CAPEX and Net CAPEX for Rental Equipment provides useful information to investors regarding the net capital invested into our rental fleet each year to assist in analyzing the performance of our business.

The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of purchase of rental equipment to Net CAPEX for Rental Equipment and to Net CAPEX: