WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Closing Of Third Secondary Offering Which Completes Full Sponsor Exit
Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As this third secondary offering closes, I am grateful to TDR for over a decade of support for our legacy WillScot business. In particular, thank you to both Steve Robertson and Gary Lindsay for their invaluable service on the WillScot Mobile Mini Board of Directors. As we continue to extend our impressive trajectory of growth and associated stakeholder value creation, the talent that we are attracting to WillScot Mobile Mini, across all levels of our organization, is unprecedented. The departure of Steve and Gary creates an opportunity to further diversify our Board with directors of the highest caliber with the skills and perspectives that support and enhance our strategy.”
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and WillScot Mobile Mini disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com
Media Inquiries:
Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com