WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Host Investor Day
A live webcast of the meeting will be available. To access the webcast, go to the WillScot Mobile Mini Investor Relations site, www.willscotmobilemini.com, and click on “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast and a transcript will be available after the event.
About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com
Media Inquiries:
Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com