World Cup Fans Announces the Launch of New NFT Marketplace for Soccer Fans Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT collectibles platform, World Cup Fans, is now open to the public after launching. World Cup Fans is your chance to own, sell, and trade official digital collectibles of the World Cup’s greatest moments.



The officially-licensed NFT collectibles platform, has opened its doors to all collectors following a lengthy closed beta testing phase.

World Cup Fans NFT serves up tokenized video highlights as NFT collectibles, which can be bought, sold, and traded on WCF’s marketplace. The platform similarly runs on the polygon blockchain, which also powers WCF Fans platform and projects from an array of other brands and creators.

To mark this week’s public launch, World Cup Fans will release a new “Hands of God” pack of NFT moments on Friday that includes the platform’s first Legendary-edition moments. World Cup Fans is very innovative in terms of premise and design compared to other sports NFT’s, as Decrypt discovered while exploring the closed beta test this week. Currently, there are hundreds of video highlights that have been turned into digital collectibles, each with a unique edition number.

World Cup Fans said that the long-term goal is to continue to layer in new features, gamified collection challenges, and other utilities for holders over time. Moment NFTs are World Cup collectibles that celebrate the game’s epic highlights that represent unique equity and rights in World Cup Fans games, community, DAO and Metaverse.

