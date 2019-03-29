World-leading Cruise Membership Club Appoints Kees Jan de Maa as New Media Director

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, announced it has appointed Kees Jan de Maa as Media Director effective immediately.



“Kees Jan is going to take inCruises to the next level,” said CEO Michael Hutchison. “His experience in accelerating growth, his passion for servicing customers at global scale and his expertise in video production, marketing, graphics, and also translations make him an extraordinary fit for inCruises.” Hutchison continued, “He is the right purpose driven person to lead all inCruises media to the next stage of growth.”

Kees Jan de Maa has over 35 years building and running high-growth businesses including the Online University for Societal Architecture and his production company “The Proof Productions”. Prior to that, de Maa was the Media Director at a Global Ministry and founder and director of a TV and Radio station in Spain.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the inCruises team,” said de Maa. “My heart and efforts are dedicated to inspiring and equipping people, so they can do what inspires them. I love new and challenging projects, that need practical and strategic solutions. inCruises has that rare combination of a passionate customer base and high-performing Independent Partners. inCruises’s market-leading solutions help customers travel affordably all over the world. For those Partners who promote the Membership, I am excited to help increase the productivity of their teams. The company has a relentless focus on delivering an intuitive user experience, dedication to technology innovation and significant market momentum. I’m honored to join all of the great people that have fueled inCruises's success and look forward to helping the company accelerate growth.”

“We’re starting a new phase of growth for inCruises,” added de Maa. “I’m grateful to Michael Hutchison and Frank Codina for building a company that has such strong core values and a bright future ahead. The team at inCruises are world class and the value that we are providing to families worldwide has and will only continue to grow.”

For more information, visit: https://www.incruises.com

About inCruises International

Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. inCruises is making a difference in the lives of Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team.