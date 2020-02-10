"1917" ganó hoy el Óscar a los mejores efectos especiales, un apartado en el que figuraban como nominados los argentinos Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda por su labor en "The Irishman" junto al francés Stephane Grabli.
Guillaume Rocheron (C), Greg Butler (L) and Dominic Tuohy (R) accept the Oscar for Achiement in Visual Effects for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
