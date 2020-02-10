Bong Joo-Ho fue nombrado hoy como mejor director en los Óscar por su trabajo en "Parásitos", que acumula ya tres galardones durante la 92 edición de los premios, que se están entregando esta noche en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.
Bong Joon Ho reacts as he accpts his Oscar for Achievement in Directing for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA. EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT