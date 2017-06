The cast and crew of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen', which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, including best lead actor Ben Platt (5-L), winner for best orchestration Alex Lacamoire (7-L), winner for best featured actress Rachel Bay Jones (6-R), and composers Justin Paul (5-R) and Benj Pasek (4-R) pose in the press room at the Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA. EFE